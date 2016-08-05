20 ANNI DI PLACEBO: INEDITO, EP E ANTOLOGIA IN ARRIVO!

Il 2016 segnerà i primi 20 anni di attività per i Placebo di Brian Molko e Stefan Olsdal, più l’attuale batterista Matt Lunn. La band nata a metà anni ’90 si è rinnovata nel tempo, nello stile e nella formazione, e si prepara a festeggiare in grande. Dopo l’annunciato tour indoor il prossimo autunno lungo tutta la Gran Bretagna e nelle principali città europee, ecco l’annuncio – atteso – di nuovi appuntamenti discografici.

Si comincia il 19 Agosto, quando uscirà “Jesus’ Son”, nuovo singolo della band, che nelle settimane scorse è stata sorpresa in una isolata località della Sardegna mentre registrava quello presumibilmente sarà il video del pezzo. Il 7 Ottobre, dunque, ecco un EP – che si intitolerà “Life’s What You Make It” e una raccolta che ripercorrerà i 20 anni di musica targata Placebo. “A Place For Us To Dream” uscirà in vari formati:

Limited Edition, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set – Pink Vinyl Edition

Limited Edition, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set – Black Vinyl Edition

2 x CD Edition

iTunes Digital Download – che includerà anche un instant grat di “I Know (versione 2008)” e “Jesus’ Son”

Questa la tracklist dell’EP “Life’s What You Make It”

Di seguito, infine, la tracklist di “A Place For Us To Dream”

