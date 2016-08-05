 

20 ANNI DI PLACEBO: INEDITO, EP E ANTOLOGIA IN ARRIVO!

 
Il 2016 segnerà i primi 20 anni di attività per i Placebo di Brian Molko e Stefan Olsdal, più l’attuale batterista Matt Lunn. La band nata a metà anni ’90 si è rinnovata nel tempo, nello stile e nella formazione, e si prepara a festeggiare in grande. Dopo l’annunciato tour indoor il prossimo autunno lungo tutta la Gran Bretagna e nelle principali città europee, ecco l’annuncio – atteso – di nuovi appuntamenti discografici.

Si comincia il 19 Agosto, quando uscirà “Jesus’ Son”, nuovo singolo della band, che nelle settimane scorse è stata sorpresa in una isolata località della Sardegna mentre registrava quello presumibilmente sarà il video del pezzo. Il 7 Ottobre, dunque, ecco un EP – che si intitolerà “Life’s What You Make It” e una raccolta che ripercorrerà i 20 anni di musica targata Placebo. “A Place For Us To Dream” uscirà in vari formati:

  • Limited Edition, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set – Pink Vinyl Edition
  • Limited Edition, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set – Black Vinyl Edition
  • 2 x CD Edition
  • iTunes Digital Download – che includerà anche un instant grat di “I Know (versione 2008)” e “Jesus’ Son”

Questa la tracklist dell’EP “Life’s What You Make It”
Life’s What You Make It
Jesus’ Son
Twenty Years (Live at Europavox Festival 2015)
Autoluminescent
Twenty Years (Piano Version Live at Evening Urgant, Moscow 2016)
Song #6

Di seguito, infine, la tracklist di “A Place For Us To Dream”

1
Pure Morning (Radio Edit)
Jesus’ Son (Radio Edit)
Come Home
Every You Every Me (Single version)
Too Many Friends
Nancy Boy (Radio Edit)
36 Degrees (Version 2016)
Taste In Men (Radio Edit)
The Bitter End
Without You I’m Nothing (feat. David Bowie)
English Summer Rain (Single Version)
Breathe Underwater (Slow)
Soulmates
Meds (feat Alison Mosshart)
Bright Lights (Single Version)
Song To Say Goodbye (Radio Edit)
Infra-Red
Running Up That Hill

2
B3 (Radio Edit)
For What It’s Worth
Teenage Angst
You Don’t Care About Us (Radio Edit)
Ashtray Heart
Broken Promise (feat. Michael Stipe)
Slave To The Wage (Radio Edit)
Bruise Pristine (Radio Edit)
This Picture
Protégé Moi
Because I Want You (Redux)
Black-Eyed
Lazarus
I Know (Version 2008)
A Million Little Pieces (Radio Edit)
Special Needs (Radio Edit)
Special K
Loud Like Love

    Matt Lunn ragazzi, il batterista si chiama Matt Lunn ex Colour Of Fire ;)

      Matt Lunn ragazzi, il batterista si chiama Matt Lunn ex Colour Of Fire ;)

    • Marco

      Refuso mio, Simone. Grazie :)

    Di niente, grazie a te ;)

      Di niente, grazie a te ;)

     
