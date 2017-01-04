 

BON IVER, CANCELLATO IL TOUR EUROPEO!

 
4 gennaio 2017
 

Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, Bon Iver hanno annunciato la cancellazione di gran parte del tour Europeo che sarebbe dovuto partire il 22 Gennaio da Parigi, fino all’ultima delle svariate date londinesi il 20 Febbraio prossimo. Salve – per ora – le date successive. Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale e ciò che rimane del tanto atteso cartello di date previsto per il tour europeo dell’autore di “22, A Million”.

For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon’s scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017. 

All tickets for the European tour will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.

Tour

01-14 Chicago, IL – Symphony Center (Justin Vernon on “A Prairie Home Companion”
01-22 Paris, France – Le Zenith
01-23 Utretch, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg
01-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
01-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
01-27 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
01-29 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
01-30 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
01-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
02-02 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal
02-03 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal
02-05 Hamburg, Germany – Mehr! Theater
02-06 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
02-08 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
02-10 Blackpool, England – Empress Ballroom
02-12-13 Edinburgh, Scotland – Playhouse Theatre
02-15 London, England – Roundhouse
02-16 London, England – Roundhouse
02-19 London, England – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
02-20 London, England – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
04-15 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-22 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
06-01-04 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-05 Dublin, Ireland – Forbidden Fruit Festival
06-08-10 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound
07-22 Minneapolis, MN – Rock the Garden

