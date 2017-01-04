BON IVER, CANCELLATO IL TOUR EUROPEO!

Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, Bon Iver hanno annunciato la cancellazione di gran parte del tour Europeo che sarebbe dovuto partire il 22 Gennaio da Parigi, fino all’ultima delle svariate date londinesi il 20 Febbraio prossimo. Salve – per ora – le date successive. Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale e ciò che rimane del tanto atteso cartello di date previsto per il tour europeo dell’autore di “22, A Million”.

For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon’s scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017.

All tickets for the European tour will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.