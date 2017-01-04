 

IL NUOVO DISCO DI JENS LEKMAN ESCE TRA 1 MESE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

 
4 gennaio 2017
 

Jens Lekman pubblicherà il prossimo 17 febbraio il nuovo disco “Life Will See You Now” (etichetta Secretly Canadian).

L’album, che segue di circa 5 anni il precedente “I Know What Love Isn’t” (uscito nel 2012) è anticipato dal singolo svelato oggi “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”:

Questa la tracklist del disco:

01 To Know Your Mission
02 Evening Prayer
03 Hotwire the Ferris Wheel
04 What’s That Perfume You Wear?
05 Our First Fight
06 Wedding in Finistère
07 How We Met, The Long Version
08 How Can I Tell Him
09 Postcard #17
10 Dandelion Seed

