IL NUOVO DISCO DI JENS LEKMAN ESCE TRA 1 MESE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

Jens Lekman pubblicherà il prossimo 17 febbraio il nuovo disco “Life Will See You Now” (etichetta Secretly Canadian).

L’album, che segue di circa 5 anni il precedente “I Know What Love Isn’t” (uscito nel 2012) è anticipato dal singolo svelato oggi “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”:

Questa la tracklist del disco:

01 To Know Your Mission

02 Evening Prayer

03 Hotwire the Ferris Wheel

04 What’s That Perfume You Wear?

05 Our First Fight

06 Wedding in Finistère

07 How We Met, The Long Version

08 How Can I Tell Him

09 Postcard #17

10 Dandelion Seed