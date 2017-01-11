NICOLAS WINDING REFN ANNUNCIA UNA COMPILATION IN VINILE ISPIRATA A “THE NEON DEMON”

 

11 gennaio 2017
 

L’ultimo film diretto da Nicolas Winding Refn è “Neon Demon” uscito l’anno scorso.

Adesso è lo stesso regista danese ad annunciare l’uscita di una compilation in vinile ispirata al suo horror interpretato da Elle Fanning e Christina Hendricks.

Il disco “The Wicked Die Young” esce il 14 aprile su Milan Records e presenta brani tra gli altri di Giorgio Moroder, Sparks, Suicide, Electric Youth, Dionne Warwick.

Ecco la tracklist completa

The Wicked Die Young (Side A):

01 Electric Youth: “Good Blood”
02 Lynsey de Paul: “Won’t Somebody Dance With Me”
03 Suicide: “Cheree (1998 Remastered Version)”
04 999: “Homicide”
05 Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers: “Pirate Love”
06 Dionne Warwick: “(Theme From) Valley of the Dolls”
07 Tommy Seebach: “Bubble Sex”
08 Amanda Lear: “Follow Me”

The Wicked Die Young (Side B):

01 Giorgio Moroder: “Knights In White Satin”
02 Sparks: “The No. 1 Song In Heaven”
03 Cliff Martinez: “Becoming”
04 Pino Donaggio: “Dressed to Kill (Pulsion) (1980): The Shower (Theme from Dressed to Kill)”
05 Claudio Gizzi: “End Of A Myth”
06 Julian Winding: “When You Want To Hurt Someone”

