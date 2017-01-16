01. Ralegh Long – Morning (We Are In The Fields)

02. From A Distance – Looking For Your Own Face 1

03. Modern Studies – Ten White Horses

04. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Let Me Get There

05. The Yearning – The Moment Your Heart Would Say Goodbye

06. Laish – Song For Everything

07. Brave Timbers – Swimming in The Isar

08. Eluvium – Rorschach Pavan

09. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss me

10. Matt Elliott – The Allegory Of The Cave

11. Bon Iver- 29 #Strafford APTS

12. Olafur Arnalds – Particles

13. Mitski – A Burning Hill

14. Plantman – Honeydew

15. Daughter – How

16. Mutual Benefit – Lost Dreamers

17. A. Dyjecinksi – The Fight

18. Weyes Blood – Seven Words

19. Barbarisms – I Have Not Seen You In Days

20. From a Distance – Jenny

21. Keaton Henson – Alright

22. Plantman – Slow Design

23. Weyes Blood – Do You Need My Love?

24. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree

L’Attimo Fuggente Festive 50 (+50):

25. Andy Shauf – Martha Sways

26. Emily Jane White – Frozen Garden

27. Okkervil River – Okkervil River R.I.P.

28. Matt Maltese – Studio 6

29. Cigarettes After Sex – K.

30. Lisa Hannigan – Prayer For The Dying

31. Portishead – SOS

32. From A Distance – Unwavering Love

33. Glacis – From One Room To Another (So You Leave Me Now) (with Ali McMekeen)

34. Damien Jurado – On The Land Blues

35. Gareth Dickson – The Big Lie

36. Minor Victories – Folk Arp

37. California Snow Story – Motorway

38. Arborist – Dark Stream

39. King Creosote – You Just Want

40. Ultimate Painting – Bills

41. Western Skies Motel – Falling Leaves

42. Agnes Obel – Golden Green

43. Library Tapes — Feathers

44. Butcher Boy – November 1951, Bad Things Happen When It’s Quiet (strings version)

45. The Saxophones – If You’re On The Water

46. Lightning In A Twilight Hour — The Sky Beyond The Sky

47. Southern Moon – Sleeping Swan

48. Tiny Ruins — Dream Wave

49. Girl Ray – Troubles

50. Lucas Laufen – Goodbye

51. Color Of Spring – Snow

52. Ryley Walker – The Roundabout

53. American Football – Home Is Where the Haunt Is

54. The Tallest Man On Earth – Rivers

55. The Leaf Library – April (Nightlight Version Two)

56. The Innocence Mission – Trip

57. Minor Victories – Scattered Ashes

58. Modern Studies – Dive Bombing

59. Damien Jurado – Exit 353

60. Gareth Dickson – Two Halfs

61. Glacis – Under The Arc Of The Sky

62. The Yearning – When I Lost You

63. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Isn’t It True?

64. Brave Timbers – Sun Through Leaves

65. Matt Elliot – I Only Wanted To Give You Everything

66. Keaton Henson – Old lovers in the dressing room

67. Nick Cave – Jesus Alone

68. Living Hour – Seagull

69. Bea Sanjust – She Needs Me

70. Curlicues — Pink Blossom

71. Itasca – Buddy

72. Joe Sampson – My Love

73. Tom Brosseau – You Can’t Stop

74. Fenne Lily – Bud

75. Jason Van Wyk – Found

76. Snails — Seventeen

77. David Thomas Broughton – River

78. Molly – Sun Sun Sun

79. Marissa Nadler – All The Colours Of The Dark

80. Seabuckthorn – I Could See The Smoke

81. Owen – Settled Down

82. øjeRum -Indtil Mine Knogler Skinner

83. Cabane – La, Sous Le Vent

84. Adam Torres – Juniper Arms

85. Lucy Roleff – This Paradise

86. House Of Wolves – Firefly

87. Queen Of The Meadow – In A Nutshell

88. Faith Eliott – Insects

89. Lawrence Arabia – Another Century

90. Teenage Fanclub – The Darkest Part Of The Night

91. The Handsome Family – Back In My Days

92. Lake Ruth – The Only One Who Knows

93. Dancing Years – Learn To Kiss

94. The Goon Sax – Boyfriend

95. Ed Dowie – Yungpawel

96. Lia Pamina – Walking Away

97. Bruno Bavota – Passengers

98. A Singer of Songs – Tall Dreams

99. Spain – Lorelei

100. The Secret Sea – Canada

L’Attimo Fuggente è una trasmissione radiofonica in diretta, condotta da Francesco Amoroso e Raffaello Russo, che va in onda ogni lunedì, dalle 21:00 alle 23:00 su Radio Città Aperta in streaming (http://radiocittaperta.it/onair). Giunto alla sua settima stagione, attraverso la radio e la propria pagina Facebook, grazie a rubriche, piccoli speciali e monografie in pillole, tantissime anteprime e novità, ma anche recuperi dal passato prossimo e remoto, coinvolgenti live acustici in studio, L’Attimo Fuggente tenta di dare assoluto ed esclusivo risalto alle emozioni nella musica. Le mode, i generi, il successo, vanno e vengono, ma le emozioni che la musica riesce a regalare rimangono per sempre.

Parafrasando il protagonista dell’omonimo film degli anni novanta:Non ascoltiamo e suoniamo musica perché è carino: noi ascoltiamo e suoniamo musica perché siamo membri della razza umana; e la razza umana è piena di passione. Medicina, legge, economia, ingegneria sono nobili professioni, necessarie al nostro sostentamento; ma la musica, la bellezza, il romanticismo, l’amore, sono queste le cose che ci tengono in vita.