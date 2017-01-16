01. Ralegh Long – Morning (We Are In The Fields)
02. From A Distance – Looking For Your Own Face 1
03. Modern Studies – Ten White Horses
04. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Let Me Get There
05. The Yearning – The Moment Your Heart Would Say Goodbye
06. Laish – Song For Everything
07. Brave Timbers – Swimming in The Isar
08. Eluvium – Rorschach Pavan
09. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss me
10. Matt Elliott – The Allegory Of The Cave
11. Bon Iver- 29 #Strafford APTS
12. Olafur Arnalds – Particles
13. Mitski – A Burning Hill
14. Plantman – Honeydew
15. Daughter – How
16. Mutual Benefit – Lost Dreamers
17. A. Dyjecinksi – The Fight
18. Weyes Blood – Seven Words
19. Barbarisms – I Have Not Seen You In Days
20. From a Distance – Jenny
21. Keaton Henson – Alright
22. Plantman – Slow Design
23. Weyes Blood – Do You Need My Love?
24. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
L’Attimo Fuggente Festive 50 (+50):
1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
2. Weyes Blood – Do You Need My Love?
3. Plantman – Slow Design
4. Keaton Henson – Alright
5. From A Distance – Jenny
6. Barbarisms – I Have Not Seen You In Days
7. Weyes Blood – Seven Words
8. A. Dyjecinksi – The Fight
9. Mutual Benefit – Lost Dreamers
10. Daughter – How
11. Plantman – Honeydew
12. Mitski – A Burning Hill
13. Olafur Arnalds – Particles
14. Bon Iver- 29 #Strafford APTS
15. Matt Elliott – The Allegory of the Cave
16. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
17. Eluvium – Rorschach Pavan
18. Brave Timbers – Swimming in The Isar
19. Laish – Song For Everything
20. The Yearning – The Moment Your Heart Would Say Goodbye
21. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Let Me Get There
22. Modern Studies – Ten White Horses
23. From A Distance – Looking For You Own Face 1
24. Ralegh Long – Morning (We Are In The Fields)
25. Andy Shauf – Martha Sways
26. Emily Jane White – Frozen Garden
27. Okkervil River – Okkervil River R.I.P.
28. Matt Maltese – Studio 6
29. Cigarettes After Sex – K.
30. Lisa Hannigan – Prayer For The Dying
31. Portishead – SOS
32. From A Distance – Unwavering Love
33. Glacis – From One Room To Another (So You Leave Me Now) (with Ali McMekeen)
34. Damien Jurado – On The Land Blues
35. Gareth Dickson – The Big Lie
36. Minor Victories – Folk Arp
37. California Snow Story – Motorway
38. Arborist – Dark Stream
39. King Creosote – You Just Want
40. Ultimate Painting – Bills
41. Western Skies Motel – Falling Leaves
42. Agnes Obel – Golden Green
43. Library Tapes — Feathers
44. Butcher Boy – November 1951, Bad Things Happen When It’s Quiet (strings version)
45. The Saxophones – If You’re On The Water
46. Lightning In A Twilight Hour — The Sky Beyond The Sky
47. Southern Moon – Sleeping Swan
48. Tiny Ruins — Dream Wave
49. Girl Ray – Troubles
50. Lucas Laufen – Goodbye
51. Color Of Spring – Snow
52. Ryley Walker – The Roundabout
53. American Football – Home Is Where the Haunt Is
54. The Tallest Man On Earth – Rivers
55. The Leaf Library – April (Nightlight Version Two)
56. The Innocence Mission – Trip
57. Minor Victories – Scattered Ashes
58. Modern Studies – Dive Bombing
59. Damien Jurado – Exit 353
60. Gareth Dickson – Two Halfs
61. Glacis – Under The Arc Of The Sky
62. The Yearning – When I Lost You
63. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Isn’t It True?
64. Brave Timbers – Sun Through Leaves
65. Matt Elliot – I Only Wanted To Give You Everything
66. Keaton Henson – Old lovers in the dressing room
67. Nick Cave – Jesus Alone
68. Living Hour – Seagull
69. Bea Sanjust – She Needs Me
70. Curlicues — Pink Blossom
71. Itasca – Buddy
72. Joe Sampson – My Love
73. Tom Brosseau – You Can’t Stop
74. Fenne Lily – Bud
75. Jason Van Wyk – Found
76. Snails — Seventeen
77. David Thomas Broughton – River
78. Molly – Sun Sun Sun
79. Marissa Nadler – All The Colours Of The Dark
80. Seabuckthorn – I Could See The Smoke
81. Owen – Settled Down
82. øjeRum -Indtil Mine Knogler Skinner
83. Cabane – La, Sous Le Vent
84. Adam Torres – Juniper Arms
85. Lucy Roleff – This Paradise
86. House Of Wolves – Firefly
87. Queen Of The Meadow – In A Nutshell
88. Faith Eliott – Insects
89. Lawrence Arabia – Another Century
90. Teenage Fanclub – The Darkest Part Of The Night
91. The Handsome Family – Back In My Days
92. Lake Ruth – The Only One Who Knows
93. Dancing Years – Learn To Kiss
94. The Goon Sax – Boyfriend
95. Ed Dowie – Yungpawel
96. Lia Pamina – Walking Away
97. Bruno Bavota – Passengers
98. A Singer of Songs – Tall Dreams
99. Spain – Lorelei
100. The Secret Sea – Canada
1.
2.
3.
L’Attimo Fuggente è una trasmissione radiofonica in diretta, condotta da Francesco Amoroso e Raffaello Russo, che va in onda ogni lunedì, dalle 21:00 alle 23:00 su Radio Città Aperta in streaming (http://radiocittaperta.it/onair). Giunto alla sua settima stagione, attraverso la radio e la propria pagina Facebook, grazie a rubriche, piccoli speciali e monografie in pillole, tantissime anteprime e novità, ma anche recuperi dal passato prossimo e remoto, coinvolgenti live acustici in studio, L’Attimo Fuggente tenta di dare assoluto ed esclusivo risalto alle emozioni nella musica. Le mode, i generi, il successo, vanno e vengono, ma le emozioni che la musica riesce a regalare rimangono per sempre.
Parafrasando il protagonista dell’omonimo film degli anni novanta:Non ascoltiamo e suoniamo musica perché è carino: noi ascoltiamo e suoniamo musica perché siamo membri della razza umana; e la razza umana è piena di passione. Medicina, legge, economia, ingegneria sono nobili professioni, necessarie al nostro sostentamento; ma la musica, la bellezza, il romanticismo, l’amore, sono queste le cose che ci tengono in vita.