 

NICK CAVE SUONA PER LA PRIMA VOLTA LIVE “SKELETON TREES”. GUARDA I VIDEO.

 
di
16 gennaio 2017
 

Lo scorso 13 gennaio Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds hanno inaugurato il loro tour in supporto al recente “Skeleton Trees”.

Nel primo show al fantastico Derwent Entertainment Centre di Hobart Cave e soci hanno eseguito dal vivo, per la prima volta, l’intero disco oltre a vecchi classici.

Questa la tracklist del concerto svelata da NME:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds played:
Jesus Alone (Live debut)
Tupelo
Red Right Hand
Mermaids
From Her To Eternity
The Weeping Song
Higgs Boson Blues
Girl In Amber (Live debut)
Anthrocene (Live debut)
Magneto (Live debut)
People Ain’t No Good
Jubilee Street
Jack the Ripper
The Mercy Seat
Distant Sky (Live debut)
Skeleton Tree (Live debut)
Encore:
I Need You (Live debut)
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Nobody’s Baby Now
Into My Arms
The Ship Song
Stagger Lee
Push the Sky Away

Guarda i video di quattro brani:

“Girl in Amber”:

“Magneto”

“Skeleton Tree”

“I Need You”

