NICK CAVE SUONA PER LA PRIMA VOLTA LIVE “SKELETON TREES”. GUARDA I VIDEO.

Lo scorso 13 gennaio Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds hanno inaugurato il loro tour in supporto al recente “Skeleton Trees”.

Nel primo show al fantastico Derwent Entertainment Centre di Hobart Cave e soci hanno eseguito dal vivo, per la prima volta, l’intero disco oltre a vecchi classici.

Questa la tracklist del concerto svelata da NME:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds played:

Jesus Alone (Live debut)

Tupelo

Red Right Hand

Mermaids

From Her To Eternity

The Weeping Song

Higgs Boson Blues

Girl In Amber (Live debut)

Anthrocene (Live debut)

Magneto (Live debut)

People Ain’t No Good

Jubilee Street

Jack the Ripper

The Mercy Seat

Distant Sky (Live debut)

Skeleton Tree (Live debut)

Encore:

I Need You (Live debut)

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

Nobody’s Baby Now

Into My Arms

The Ship Song

Stagger Lee

Push the Sky Away

Guarda i video di quattro brani:

“Girl in Amber”:



“Magneto”



“Skeleton Tree”



“I Need You”

