LOS CAMPESINOS: ASCOLTA IL SECONDO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO “SICK SCENE”

“5 Flucloxacillin” è nuovo singolo tratto da “Sick Scenes” nuovo album dei gallesi Los Campesinos che sarà pubblicato il 24 febbraio.

La band aveva annunciato gi sul finire del 2016 il nuovo album in studio 3 anni dopo il precendente “No Blues”.

Pubblicato dalla Wichita Recordings “Sick Scenes” è prodotto dal chitarrista della band Tom Bromley e John Goodmanson già produttore per Sleater-Kinney e Death Cab for Cutie.

“I Broke Up in Amarante” era stato il primo singolo estratto:

“Sick Scenes” Tracklist:

01. Renato Dall’Ara (2008)

02. Sad Suppers

03. I Broke Up in Amarante

04. A Slow, Slow Death

05. The Fall of Home

06. 5 Flucloxacillin

07. Here’s to the Fourth Time!

08. For Whom the Belly Tolls

09. Got Stendhal’s

10. A Litany/Heart Swells

11. Hung Empty