 

LOS CAMPESINOS: ASCOLTA IL SECONDO ESTRATTO DAL NUOVO “SICK SCENE”

 
di
21 gennaio 2017
 

“5 Flucloxacillin” è nuovo singolo tratto da “Sick Scenes” nuovo album dei gallesi Los Campesinos che sarà pubblicato il 24 febbraio.

La band aveva annunciato gi sul finire del 2016 il nuovo album in studio 3 anni dopo il precendente “No Blues”.

Pubblicato dalla Wichita Recordings “Sick Scenes” è prodotto dal chitarrista della band Tom Bromley e John Goodmanson già produttore per Sleater-Kinney e Death Cab for Cutie.

“I Broke Up in Amarante” era stato il primo singolo estratto:

“Sick Scenes” Tracklist:
01. Renato Dall’Ara (2008)
02. Sad Suppers
03. I Broke Up in Amarante
04. A Slow, Slow Death
05. The Fall of Home
06. 5 Flucloxacillin
07. Here’s to the Fourth Time!
08. For Whom the Belly Tolls
09. Got Stendhal’s
10. A Litany/Heart Swells
11. Hung Empty

