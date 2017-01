What an amazing way to cap off today's historic march. Played a benefit for @plannedparenthood with one of my favorite bands, @ntnl, as well as many other inspiring folks. Thank you @cecileonroad for asking us. Thank you to everyone who came out in support of PP. #sleaterkinney

