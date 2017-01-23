INTERPOL: IN ESTATE IL “TURN ON THE BRIGHT LIGHTS ANNIVERSARY TOUR”. C’è ANCHE L’ITALIA.

Gli Interpol celebreranno con un lungo tour i 15 anni di “Turn On the Bright Lights” loro debut album uscito nell’agosto del 2002.
Le date, al momento tutte europee, toccheranno diversi festival e soprattutto avrà due parentesi nel nostro paese.
Gli Interpol suoneranno dal vivo e per intero il disco da noi qui:
08-22 Asolo, Italy – AMA Music Festival
08-23 Milan, Italy – Carroponte
Questo il resto del tour:
08-09 Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
08-10 Vienna, Austria – Arena
08-12 Buftea, Romania – Summer Well Festival
08-13 Belgrade, Serbia – Belgrade Fortress
08-15 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
08-16 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
08-19 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
08-20 St. Malo, France – La Route Du Rock
08-22 Asolo, Italy – AMA Music Festival
08-23 Milan, Italy – Carroponte
08-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Open Air Festival
08-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – The Koncerthuset
08-29 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013
08-30 Groningen, Netherlands – Oosterpoort
09-01 London, England – Alexandra Palace
09-03 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
09-05 Paris, France – Le Trianon
09-09 Madrid, Spain – DCode Festival