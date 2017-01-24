 

BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE: NUOVO DISCO A FINE FEBBRAIO. ASCOLTA IL BRANO FEAT. TIM BURGESS.

 
24 gennaio 2017
 

I Brian Jonestown Massacre hanno annunciato il nuovo disco “Don’t Get Lost” in uscita il 24 febbraio meno di 4 mesi dopo l’ultimo “Third World Pyramid”.

Disponibile in doppio LP (vinile giallo 180grm) l’album è stato registrato dal cantante e leader della band Anton Newcombe ai nuovi Corba Studio di Berlino.

Ricca partecipazioni di amici e collaboratori in questo sedicesimo LP dei BJM: Emil Nikolaisen (Serena-Maneesh), Pete Fraser (The Pogues, New Young Pony Club), Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), la onnipresente Tess Parks, Shaun Rivers e Friederike Bienert.

“Fact 67″ con la partecipazione di Tim Burgess è il primo estratto:

Track Listing
1. Open Minds Now Close
2. Melodys Actual Echo Chamber
3. Resist Much Obey Little
4. Charmed I’m Sure
5. Groove Is In The Heart
6. One Slow Breath
7. Throbbing Gristle
8. Fact 67
9. Dropping Bombs On The Sun
10. UFO Paycheck
11. Geldenes Herz Menz
12. Acid 2 Me Is No Worse Than War
13. Nothing New To Trash Like You
14. Ich Bin Klang

