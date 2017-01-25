 

THUNDERCAT: IN ARRIVO IL NUOVO “DRUNK”. 23 TRACCE E COLLABORAZIONI ILLUSTRI.

 
25 gennaio 2017
 

Nuovo disco in arrivo per il talentuoso bassista californinano.

“Drunk” esce il 24 febbraio su Brainfeeder, etichetta di Flying Lotus, e presenta una lunga lista di illustri featuring: Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, lo stesso Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Wiz Khalifa.

Per il primo singolo 2 giganti del soft-rock anni 80 si uniscono a Thundercat.
Ascolta Michael McDonald (dei Dobbie Brothers) e Kenny Loggins (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in “Show You The Way”:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rabbot Ho”
02 “Captain Stupido”
03 “Uh Uh”
04 “Bus In These Streets”
05 “A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II)”
06 “Lava Lamp”
07 “Jethro”
08 “Day & Night”
09 “Show You The Way” (Feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)
10 “Walk On By” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
11 “Blackkk”
12 “Tokyo”
13 “Jameel’s Space Ride”
14 “Friend Zone”
15 “Them Changes”
16 “Where I’m Going”
17 “Drink Dat” (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
18 “Inferno”
19 “I Am Crazy”
20 “3AM”
21 “Drunk”
22 “The Turn Down” (Feat. Pharrell)
23 “DUI”

