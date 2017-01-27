CAROLINE POLACHEK SOLISTA DOPO I CHAIRLIFT: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO DISCO REALIZZATO COME CEP

Conclusa l’avventura Chairlift, l’annuncio dello scioglimento è arrivato lo scorso dicembre, Caroline Polachek si ripresenta con il progetto CEP.

Esce oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitale lo strumentale “Drawing The Target Around The Arrow” disco pubblicato dall’etichetta Pannonica Records ma disponibile in free download già da circa una settimana su Creative Independent.

“Drawing The Target Around The Arrow” tracklisting:

1. Lilian’s Pavilion

2. Doves

3. Hive Dream

4. Borg Pillow

5. Low Tide

6. 1pm Water

7. UpThe Flagpole

8. Missed Exit

9. Black Blackground

10. Vertical Sunset

11. Valley Hum

12. Singalong

13. It Can Wait

14. Pupil

15. 7pm Window Seat

16. 8pm Sleeping Fish

17. Verge Of Crying

18. You Are Here