 

CAROLINE POLACHEK SOLISTA DOPO I CHAIRLIFT: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO DISCO REALIZZATO COME CEP

 
di
27 gennaio 2017
 

Conclusa l’avventura Chairlift, l’annuncio dello scioglimento è arrivato lo scorso dicembre, Caroline Polachek si ripresenta con il progetto CEP.

Esce oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitale lo strumentale “Drawing The Target Around The Arrow” disco pubblicato dall’etichetta Pannonica Records ma disponibile in free download già da circa una settimana su Creative Independent.

“Drawing The Target Around The Arrow” tracklisting:

1. Lilian’s Pavilion
2. Doves
3. Hive Dream
4. Borg Pillow
5. Low Tide
6. 1pm Water
7. UpThe Flagpole
8. Missed Exit
9. Black Blackground
10. Vertical Sunset
11. Valley Hum
12. Singalong
13. It Can Wait
14. Pupil
15. 7pm Window Seat
16. 8pm Sleeping Fish
17. Verge Of Crying
18. You Are Here

