MAC DEMARCO: IL NUOVO DISCO “THIS OLD DOG” ESCE A MAGGIO. ASCOLTA SUBITO DUE BRANI.

Mac DeMarco annuncia l’uscita del prossimo disco.

“This Old Dog”, che segue di due anni il mini-album “Another One” uscirà il 5 maggio su Captured Tracks.

Oltre all’annuncio ecco arrivare, in una botta sola, due estratti dal nuovo album: “My Old Man” e “This Old Dog”:

“This Old Dog” tracklist:

01 My Old Man

02 This Old Dog

03 Baby You’re Out

04 For the First Time

05 One Another

06 Still Beating

07 Sister

08 Dreams From Yesterday

09 A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes

10 One More Love Song

11 On the Level

12 Moonlight on the River

13 Watching Him Fade Away