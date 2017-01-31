MAC DEMARCO: IL NUOVO DISCO “THIS OLD DOG” ESCE A MAGGIO. ASCOLTA SUBITO DUE BRANI.

Mac DeMarco annuncia l’uscita del prossimo disco.
“This Old Dog”, che segue di due anni il mini-album “Another One” uscirà il 5 maggio su Captured Tracks.
Oltre all’annuncio ecco arrivare, in una botta sola, due estratti dal nuovo album: “My Old Man” e “This Old Dog”:
“This Old Dog” tracklist:
01 My Old Man
02 This Old Dog
03 Baby You’re Out
04 For the First Time
05 One Another
06 Still Beating
07 Sister
08 Dreams From Yesterday
09 A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes
10 One More Love Song
11 On the Level
12 Moonlight on the River
13 Watching Him Fade Away