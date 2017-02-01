FUTURE ISLANDS: ARRIVA IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA “RAN”.

I Future Islands annunciano il loro quinto album in studio.
“The Far Field” esce il prossimo 7 aprile su 4AD. Prodotto da John Congleton ai Sunset Sound in LA il disco ci regala il featuring di Debbie Harry dei Blondie nella traccia “Shadows”.
Primo singolo estratto “Ran”:
Il trio di Baltimora ha inoltre annunciato un lungo tour che partirà dall’Europa per poi approdare negli States:
mar/21 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle
apr/14-16, 21-23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
apr/27 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands
apr/28 – Leeds @ Leeds University Refectory
apr/29 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy
apr/30 – Brighton @ Dome
mag/02 – Nottingham @ Rock City
mag/03 – Bristol @ O2 Academy
mag/06 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
mag/09 – Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
mag/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
mag/26 – Ithica, NY @ State Theatre
mag/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
mag/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
mag/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
mag/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
giu/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
giu/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall
giu/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
giu/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
giu/06 – Chicago, MI @ Riviera
giu/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
giu/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
giu6/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival
giu/27 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall
giu/30 – Belgium @ Rock Werchter
lug/06 – Dublin @ Iveagh Gardens
lug/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
ago/16-19 – Tabuao @ Paredes de Coura Festival
ago/17-20 – Brecon Beacons @ Green Man