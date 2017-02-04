STRANGER THINGS 2: GUARDA LA PRIMA FOTO DAL SET

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) e Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) travestiti da Ghostbusters.
Questa la prima foto che emerge dal set della seconda stagione di “Stranger Things” che approderà su Netflix a fine anno.
Exclusive: Your first look at @Stranger_Things’ #SuperBowl teaser is here! https://t.co/T3cpu4Y0DF #StrangerThings #SB51 pic.twitter.com/GP4Edhr1gR
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2017
Intanto arriva la conferma che il primo teaser video ufficiale della nuova stagione sarà trasmesso durante il prossimo Superbowl in programma domenica.