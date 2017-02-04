 

STRANGER THINGS 2: GUARDA LA PRIMA FOTO DAL SET

 
Tags:
di
4 febbraio 2017
 

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) e Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) travestiti da Ghostbusters.

Questa la prima foto che emerge dal set della seconda stagione di “Stranger Things” che approderà su Netflix a fine anno.

Intanto arriva la conferma che il primo teaser video ufficiale della nuova stagione sarà trasmesso durante il prossimo Superbowl in programma domenica.

