CAT POWER APRIRà I LIVE DI NICK CAVE

Il 26 maggio a Brooklyn Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds apriranno il loro lungo tour americano.

Nelle date di Berkley e Los Angeles (24 e 29 giugno) l’apertura sarà affidata a Cat Power.

Questo l’intero tour di Nick Cave e band:

mag-26 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

mag-29 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

mag-31 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

giu-01 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

giu-03 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

giu-05 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

giu-07 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

giu-08 Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall

giu-10 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

giu-13 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

giu-14 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

giu-16 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

giu-18 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

giu-19 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

giu-21 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

giu-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

giu-24 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

giu-26 San Diego, CA – Civic Theatre

giu-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre