CAT POWER APRIRà I LIVE DI NICK CAVE

Il 26 maggio a Brooklyn Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds apriranno il loro lungo tour americano.
Nelle date di Berkley e Los Angeles (24 e 29 giugno) l’apertura sarà affidata a Cat Power.
Questo l’intero tour di Nick Cave e band:
mag-26 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
mag-29 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis
mag-31 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
giu-01 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
giu-03 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
giu-05 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
giu-07 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
giu-08 Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall
giu-10 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
giu-13 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
giu-14 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
giu-16 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
giu-18 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
giu-19 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
giu-21 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
giu-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
giu-24 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
giu-26 San Diego, CA – Civic Theatre
giu-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre