ADDIO AL PRODUTTORE E COMPOSITORE DAVID AXELROD

Tags:
Il compositore e produttore californiano David Axelrod si è spento all’età di 83 anni.

Axelrod, nato nel 1933 a Los Angeles, nella sua lunga carriera ha prodotto lavori per artisti come Cannonball Adderley, the Electric Prunes, Lou Rawls oltre ad aver realizzato diversi album solisti.

Fondamentali le sue composizioni per l’intero genere hip-hop che negli anni ha campionato samples recuperati dall’immensa discografia del compositore. Tra gli altri a ‘saccheggiare’ Axelrod Dr Dre, DJ Shadow, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, Lil Wayne, DJ Premier, Cypress Hill, Madlib.

Diversi i messaggi di cordoglio apparsi in queste ore sul web:

Madlib:

Questlove:

Flying Lotus:

Dj Shadow:

