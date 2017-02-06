ADDIO AL PRODUTTORE E COMPOSITORE DAVID AXELROD

Il compositore e produttore californiano David Axelrod si è spento all’età di 83 anni.
Axelrod, nato nel 1933 a Los Angeles, nella sua lunga carriera ha prodotto lavori per artisti come Cannonball Adderley, the Electric Prunes, Lou Rawls oltre ad aver realizzato diversi album solisti.
Fondamentali le sue composizioni per l’intero genere hip-hop che negli anni ha campionato samples recuperati dall’immensa discografia del compositore. Tra gli altri a ‘saccheggiare’ Axelrod Dr Dre, DJ Shadow, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, Lil Wayne, DJ Premier, Cypress Hill, Madlib.
Diversi i messaggi di cordoglio apparsi in queste ore sul web:
Madlib:
Questlove:
So sad to hear about the passing of musician/composer #DavidAxelrod. He was so immersed in creativity and so pure with his arrangements he WAS hip hop. And understood and appreciated hip hop culture (most cats would get guarded about time moving on & easily take the "NO!!!!!!!!" disposition if they aren't informed. David embraced and often reached out to producers and beatmakers for cool collabos) he appreciation for music and his ability to recognize musicianship is what I'll take from him. Rest in Melody.
Flying Lotus:
RIP to the great David Axelrod. https://t.co/6Qg5asMMEC
— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) February 6, 2017
Dj Shadow:
Producer and composer extraordinaire David Axelrod has passed. Listening to "Songs Of Experience" on repeat for the remainder of the day.
— DJ Shadow (@djshadow) February 6, 2017