ADDIO AL PRODUTTORE E COMPOSITORE DAVID AXELROD

So sad to hear about the passing of musician/composer #DavidAxelrod. He was so immersed in creativity and so pure with his arrangements he WAS hip hop. And understood and appreciated hip hop culture (most cats would get guarded about time moving on & easily take the "NO!!!!!!!!" disposition if they aren't informed. David embraced and often reached out to producers and beatmakers for cool collabos) he appreciation for music and his ability to recognize musicianship is what I'll take from him. Rest in Melody.

A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:51pm PST