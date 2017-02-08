SUFJAN STEVENS SI ESIBIRà CON MEMBRI DI MOUSE OF MARS, BEIRUT E ONEIDA

Sufjan Stevens su un palco insieme a Benjamin Lanz (Beirut e the National), Jan St. Werner (Mouse On Mars) e Kid Millions (Oneida).

Come riportato da BrooklynVegan “DISRUPT”, questo il nome dell’esibizione, andrà in scena il 18 febbraio al National Sawdust di Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

L’evento è così descritto:

This quartet, along with special guests, will explore the spaciality of electro-acoustics interacting with environment through a collaging of instruments, textures and compositional disruptions, this is four musicians proudly prioritizing collaboration and experimentalism in the face of our current, troubling political environment that looks to diminish and ultimately dissolve thoughtful artistic innovation.

tutto chiaro no ?