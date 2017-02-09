THOR HARRIS DEGLI SWANS SOSPESO DA TWITTER PER UN TUTORIAL SU COME PESTARE UN NAZISTA

Thor Harris, membro storico degli Swans, è stato momentaneamente sospeso da twitter a causa di un video postato ieri.

Con un video, tutto sommato educato, Harris mostra come colpire in volto, con un pugno, un nazista.

Grazie agli Xiu Xiu, che hanno ripubblicato il post incriminato, possiamo anche noi godere di questo simpatico ‘tutorial':

dear friend Thor Harris was suspended from Twitter for posting this how punch nazis in the face video. here you go! pic.twitter.com/1tJcKiWi7c

— Xiu Xiu (@XiuXiuforLife) February 8, 2017