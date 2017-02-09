 

THOR HARRIS DEGLI SWANS SOSPESO DA TWITTER PER UN TUTORIAL SU COME PESTARE UN NAZISTA

 
Tags: ,
di
9 febbraio 2017
 

Thor Harris, membro storico degli Swans, è stato momentaneamente sospeso da twitter a causa di un video postato ieri.

Con un video, tutto sommato educato, Harris mostra come colpire in volto, con un pugno, un nazista.

Grazie agli Xiu Xiu, che hanno ripubblicato il post incriminato, possiamo anche noi godere di questo simpatico ‘tutorial':

La sospensione è durata poche ore e il buon Thor è tornato su twitter più carico che mai:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Tim Holehouse in tour in Italia dal ...
    Tim Holehouse sarà in tour in Italia dal 15 al 26 Febbraio, con Revolver Concerti.…

    “The OA”: Netflix ...
    Con un teaser video decisamente criptico Netflix ha annunciato la seconda stagione di “The OA”…

    Sofia Coppola: guarda il trailer di ...
    Dopo circa quattro anni Sofia Coppola torna nei cinema con un nuovo film. “The Beguiled”,…

    “From Deewee” è il ...
    Oggi i Soulwax annunciano l’uscita, il prossimo 24 marzo, del loro nuovo album “From Deewee”,…

    Beach House live in Italia ad ...
    Il duo di Baltimora annuncia il suo ritorno live in Italia: 16 agosto 2017 –…
    I più visualizzati
    14 gennaio 2017

    Oggi “Neon Golden” dei The Notwist compie 15 anni
    Un cerchio nero su uno sfondo rosso in copertina, un simbolo vagamente alchemico che accompagna…
    21 gennaio 2017

    The National suonano dal vivo un nuovo brano. Ascolta “Turtleneck”.
    Inediti, compilation, concerti a scopo benefico, il mondo della musica, soprattutto a ridosso dell’insediamento alla…
    20 gennaio 2017

    Ascolta per intero il nuovo disco di Brunori SAS “A Casa Tutto Bene”
    Esce oggi “A Casa Tutto Bene” quarto disco di Brunori SAS. Pubblicato da Piccica e…
    13 gennaio 2017

    Lord Of The Isles – In Waves
    Il Lord delle Isole è un titolo nobiliare scozzese che oggi appartiene al principe Charles…
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     