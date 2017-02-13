LARS VON TRIER AL LAVORO SU UN THRILLER CON PROTAGONISTA MATT DILLON

“The House That Jack Built” è il titolo del prossimo film di Lars Von Trier.

Basato su una sceneggiatura originale il film è ambientato a Washigton tra gli anni ’70 e ’80 e segue le vicende di Jack un serial killer interpretato da Matt Dillon.

Anche Riley Keough e Bruno Ganz saranno presenti nel cast.

Per celebrare l’inizio delle riprese Von Trier ha pubblicato una foto molto evocativa: un omaggio a “Vampyr” film del 1932 diretto da un altro regista danese Carl Theodor Dreyer.

Here's an exclusive shot from Lars von Trier's thriller “The House That Jack Built” starring @MattDillon https://t.co/sm7jEx2wNo #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/PTRP4v64RH

— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2017