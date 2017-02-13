 

LARS VON TRIER AL LAVORO SU UN THRILLER CON PROTAGONISTA MATT DILLON

 
13 febbraio 2017
 

“The House That Jack Built” è il titolo del prossimo film di Lars Von Trier.

Basato su una sceneggiatura originale il film è ambientato a Washigton tra gli anni ’70 e ’80 e segue le vicende di Jack un serial killer interpretato da Matt Dillon.

Anche Riley Keough e Bruno Ganz saranno presenti nel cast.

Per celebrare l’inizio delle riprese Von Trier ha pubblicato una foto molto evocativa: un omaggio a “Vampyr” film del 1932 diretto da un altro regista danese Carl Theodor Dreyer.

