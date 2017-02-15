 

MEMBRI DI THE NATIONAL E ARCADE FIRE INSIEME PER UN NUOVO DISCO

 
15 febbraio 2017
 

Bryce Dessner, chitarrista dei The National, e Richard Reed Parry multi-strumentista degli Arcade Fire collaborano insieme per il disco “Black Mountain Songs” debutto del Brooklyn Youth Chorus progetto che coinvolge giovani cantanti creato e curato dai due noti musicisti.

“Black Mountain Songs” è una celebrazione del Black Mountain College e oltre a musiche di Dessner e Parry raccoglie composizioni di Caroline Shaw, Jherek Bischoff, John King, Nico Muhly, Aleksandra Vrebalov e Tim Hecker.

Ascolta la opening track composta interamente dal chitarrista dei The National:

Tracklist
01 Black Mountain Song (Bryce Dessner)
02 there is a sound (Richard Reed Parry)
03 Its Motion Keeps (Caroline Shaw)
04 ars imitatur naturam (John King)
05 My World (Bryce Dessner)
06 Bubbles (Aleksandra Vrebalov)
07 Childhood’s Retreat (Jherek Bischoff)
08 Fielding Dawson in Franz Kline’s Studio (Nico Muhly)
09 Maximus to Gloucester (Bryce Dessner)
10 Spaceship Earth (Richard Reed Parry)
11 M.C. Richards (Tim Hecker and Bryce Dessner)
12 Anni’s Constant (Caroline Shaw)
13 Their Passing in Time (Richard Reed Parry)

