SUN KIL MOON: ASCOLTA PER INTERO IL NUOVO DOPPIO ALBUM

Il nuovo doppio album di Sun Kil Moon “Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood” è disponibile da oggi 17 Febbraio in formato digitale e dal 24 Febbraio in CD (vinile prossimamente) su etichetta ROUGH TRADE.

L’album cattura gli eventi fra Gennaio e Agosto 2016 e di come Mark Kozelek li ha vissuti ed affrontati durante i suoi viaggi. E’ stato registrato a San Francisco e Hoboken e si avvale di Steve Shelley alla batteria.

Leggi un’intervista con Mark fatta da Conor Oberst sul making of del disco.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

God Bless Ohio

Chili Lemon Peanuts

Philadelphia Cop

The Highway Song

Lone Star

Window Sash Weights

Sarah Lawrence College Song

Butch Lullaby

Disc 2:

Stranger Than Paradise

Early June Blues

Bergen To Trondheim

I Love Portugal

Bastille Day

Vague Rock Song

Seventies TV Show Theme Song

I Love You Forever And Beyond Eternity