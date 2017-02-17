SUN KIL MOON: ASCOLTA PER INTERO IL NUOVO DOPPIO ALBUM

Il nuovo doppio album di Sun Kil Moon “Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood” è disponibile da oggi 17 Febbraio in formato digitale e dal 24 Febbraio in CD (vinile prossimamente) su etichetta ROUGH TRADE.
L’album cattura gli eventi fra Gennaio e Agosto 2016 e di come Mark Kozelek li ha vissuti ed affrontati durante i suoi viaggi. E’ stato registrato a San Francisco e Hoboken e si avvale di Steve Shelley alla batteria.
Leggi un’intervista con Mark fatta da Conor Oberst sul making of del disco.
Tracklisting:
Disc 1
God Bless Ohio
Chili Lemon Peanuts
Philadelphia Cop
The Highway Song
Lone Star
Window Sash Weights
Sarah Lawrence College Song
Butch Lullaby
Disc 2:
Stranger Than Paradise
Early June Blues
Bergen To Trondheim
I Love Portugal
Bastille Day
Vague Rock Song
Seventies TV Show Theme Song
I Love You Forever And Beyond Eternity