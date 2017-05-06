MGMT: IL NUOVO DISCO ESCE QUEST’ANNO

Incredibly soon we will get back up on the horse of live music in Memphis. And from atop this great horse we will play old songs and new songs. New songs from our new album that you will newly hear this year!

Questo il testo contenuto nella mail che gli stessi MGMT hanno inviato ai propri fans.

Il nuovo disco del duo Andrew VanWyngarden/Ben Goldwasser sembra a questo punto molto vicino.

Già l’anno scorso gli MGMT avevano rassicurato tutti che il nuovo album sarebbe uscito ‘presto’, mentre ad aprile avevano dichiarato: il disco è finito.