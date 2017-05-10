 

THE NATIONAL: IL NUOVO DISCO E’ “SLEEP WELL BEAST”. ESCE A SETTEMBRE.

 
10 maggio 2017
 

Il settimo disco dei The National sarà “Sleep Well Beast” ed uscirà l’8 settembre via 4AD.

L’album, nel quale è impegnato anche l’artista islandese Ragnar Kjartansson, era stato anticipato i giorni scorsi con criptici video pubblicati sui profili social della band e viene svelato oggi con poster apparsi in giro e subito immortalati su twitter:

Un altro poster invece ci informa di un doppio live The National Daughter il prossimo 10 giugno a New York

