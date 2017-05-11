 

THE NATIONAL: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “THE SYSTEM ONLY DREAMS IN TOTAL DARKNESS”

 
11 maggio 2017
 

A distanza da poche ore dall’annuncio del nuovo disco i The National condividono il primo estratto.

“The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”, che in parte era già stata svelata come ‘colonna sonora’ dei teaser video che si erano susseguiti nei giorni scorsi, è il singolo che anticipa “Sleep Well Beast” album che il prossimo 8 settembre segnerà il ritorno della band americana a circa 4 anni dal precedente “Trouble Will Find Me”.

Il video è realizzato da Casey Reas:

Prodotto da Aaron Dessner in collaborazione con il fratello Bryce e Matt Berninger “Sleep Well Beast” (attivo già pre-order) contiene 12 tracce.
Eccole:

01 “Nobody Else Will Be There”
02 “Day I Die”
03 “Walk It Back”
04 “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”
05 “Born To Beg”
06 “Turtleneck”
07 “Empire Line”
08 “I’ll Still Destroy You”
09 “Guilty Party”
10 “Carin At The Liquor Store”
11 “Dark Side Of The Gym”
12 “Sleep Well Beast”

Questa la cover del disco:

Annuciato anche un lungo tour europeo e americano:

06/21 Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK
08/12 HAVEN Festival – Copenhagen, DENMARK
09/16 Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour – Cork, IRELAND
09/17 Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND
09/18 Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND
09/20 Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK
09/21 Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK
09/22 O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
09/23 O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
09/25 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
09/26 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
09/27 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
09/28 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK
10/05 Wang Theatre – Boston, MA
10/06 Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY
10/11 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
10/12 CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
10/14 Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA
10/21 Elbphilharmonie – Hamburg, GERMANY
10/23 Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY
10/24 Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY
10/25 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS
10/28 Coliseum – Lisbon, PORTUGAL
10/30 Bozar – Brussels, BELGIUM
10/31 Bozar – Brussels, BELGIUM
11/02-04 Pitchfork Paris, Paris FRANCE
11/04 Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN
11/05 Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN
11/06 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY
11/07 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY
11/27 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR
11/28 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
11/29 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
12/01 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA
12/02 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA
12/04 Verizon Hall – Philadelphia, PA
12/07 Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA
12/08 Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA
12/09 Sony Centre – Toronto ON, CANADA
12/10 Hamilton Place Theatre – Hamilton ON, CANADA
12/12 Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL
12/13 Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL

