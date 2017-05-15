 

I GRANDADDY ANNULLANO IL TOUR. SALTANO ANCHE LE DATE ITALIANE.

 
15 maggio 2017
 

A seguito della tragica ed improvvisa scomparsa di Kevin Garcia, bassista e fondatore dei Grandaddy, che ci ha lasciato lo scorso 2 Maggio, la band indie rock americana ha deciso di annullare tutte le date del loro tour “Last Place”.

Le date italiane annullate sono:
Domenica 4 Giugno al Circolo Magnolia di Milano e
Lunedì 5 Giugno al Teatro Arena Conchiglia di Sestri Levante (GE).

Queste le parole della band:
There are no accurate words to express what we need to.
We are absolutely shattered to say that we lost our friend and band mate Kevin Garcia on May 2nd. He succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke.
We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto.
Kevin started playing with Grandaddy when he was fifteen. He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many.
Kevin was a proud father of two children, Jayden and Gavin. He is survived by his grandmother Joan, his parents Randy and Barbara (who let us practice at their house until 2001…and who are the best), his brothers Craig and Jeff and his wife Sondra.
There is a gofundme here to help with his family’s coming expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-kevin-garcia

Given the circumstances, we unfortunately have to cancel our upcoming tour dates.
With great sadness and love, Grandaddy

Il rimborso dei biglietti per le due date dei Grandaddy potrà essere richiesto, presso i punti vendita o presso il gestore di vendita online dove gli stessi sono stati acquistati,
a partire da Lunedì 15 Maggio entro e non oltre Lunedì 5 Giugno.
Il rimborso riguarderà il prezzo del biglietto comprensivo dei diritti di prevendita. Come da condizioni di vendita, non sarà rimborsato alcun costo e/o spesa accessoria o personale. Per ottenere il rimborso è necessario essere in possesso del titolo di accesso integro. Senza il titolo di accesso non sarà possibile ottenere alcun rimborso. Non verranno accettate richieste di rimborso per acquisti effettuati al di fuori dai canali ufficiali di vendita.

