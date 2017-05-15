IL NUOVO DISCO DEI MOGWAI E’ “EVERY COUNTRY’S SUN” ED ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA LA NUOVA “COOLVERINE”.

A fine gennaio erano stati gli stessi Mogwai, via instagram, ad avvisarci che il nuovo atteso disco era ormai ultimato.

Adesso il sospirato annuncio è arrivato: “Every Country’s Sun” è il titolo del nuovo album della band scozzese ed uscirà il 1 settembre su Rock Action e Temporary Residence.

“Coolverine” è il primo estratto:

Questa la tracklist:

1. Coolverine

2. Party In The Dark

3. Brain Sweeties

4. Crossing The Road Material

5. aka 47

6. 20 Size

7. 1000 Foot Face

8. Don’t Believe The Fife

9. Battered At The Scramble

10. Old Poisons

11. Every Country’s Sun

Questa la copertina:

The new @mogwaiband album, Every Country's Sun, available now for pre-order in standard and limited deluxe editions:

Vi ricordiamo che i Mogwai saranno live in Italia per ben 3 date:

27 ottobre @ Fabrique, Milano

28 ottobre @ Atlantico Live, Roma

29 ottobre @ Estragon, Bologna