 

IL NUOVO DISCO DEI MOGWAI E’ “EVERY COUNTRY’S SUN” ED ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA LA NUOVA “COOLVERINE”.

 
Tags:
di
15 maggio 2017
 

A fine gennaio erano stati gli stessi Mogwai, via instagram, ad avvisarci che il nuovo atteso disco era ormai ultimato.

Adesso il sospirato annuncio è arrivato: “Every Country’s Sun” è il titolo del nuovo album della band scozzese ed uscirà il 1 settembre su Rock Action e Temporary Residence.

“Coolverine” è il primo estratto:

Questa la tracklist:

1. Coolverine
2. Party In The Dark
3. Brain Sweeties
4. Crossing The Road Material
5. aka 47
6. 20 Size
7. 1000 Foot Face
8. Don’t Believe The Fife
9. Battered At The Scramble
10. Old Poisons
11. Every Country’s Sun

Questa la copertina:

Vi ricordiamo che i Mogwai saranno live in Italia per ben 3 date:

27 ottobre @ Fabrique, Milano
28 ottobre @ Atlantico Live, Roma
29 ottobre @ Estragon, Bologna

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    L’Attimo Fuggente 8 Maggio ...
    01. Il Nostro Singolo della Settimana: Forslund/Sigurðsson/Åhlén – The Thoughts 02. Sin Fang, Sóley &…

    Oggi “Are You ...
    Cos’hanno chi vi scrive e “Are You Experienced” di diverso? 9 giorni. Si perché questa…

    Fleet Foxes: guarda il video della ...
    A poche ore di distanza dalla pubblicazione online su tutte le piattaforme digitale, “Fool’s Errand”,…

    STREAMING: Seazoo – ...
    Quintetto indie pop, Seazoo arrivano dalle verdi distese di pianura del Galles e portano con…

    Siren Festival 2017 arrivano nuovi ...
    Nuova infornata di nomi per l’edizione annuale del Siren Festival che si terrà a Vasto…
    I più visualizzati
    5 maggio 2017

    Violetta Zironi: “Vi racconto la mia Half Moon Lane”
    Lasciare la propria terra, partire per un lungo viaggio e ritornare al proprio porto. Non…
    23 aprile 2017

    Oggi “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” dei Wilco compie 15 anni
    Dalle mie parti, precisamente a Pescara, ci sono queste due gigantesche torri cilindriche, si chiamano…
    4 maggio 2017

    Wes Anderson: ecco i suoi 15 film preferiti
    Ospite la scorsa settimana dell’annuale festival cinematografico francese “Toute la mémoire du monde” Wes Anderson…
    11 maggio 2017

    The National: ascolta il nuovo singolo “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”
    A distanza da poche ore dall’annuncio del nuovo disco i The National condividono il primo…
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     