MICAH P HINSON: IL NUOVO DISCO ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA DUE NUOVI BRANI.

A modern folk opera

Così lo stesso Micah P. Hinson definisce “Presents The Holy Strangers” il suo prossimo disco.

Registrato a Denison in Texas in circa due anni di lavorazione “Presents The Holy Strangers” conterrà 14 tracce e vedrà la luce il prossimo 18 settembre.

Ascolta i primi due estratti:

Tracklist:

1. The Temptation

2. The Great Void

3. Lover’s Lane

4. The Years Tire On

5. Oh, Spaceman

6. The Holy Strangers

7. Micah Book One

8. The War

9. The Darling

10. The Awakening

11. The Last Song

12. The Memorial Day Massacre

13. The Lady From Abilene

14. Come By Here

Pre-order attivo già sul sito dell’etichetta Full Time Hobby. Disponibili anche versioni speciali CD+Book e doppio Vinile+Book.