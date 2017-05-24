MICAH P HINSON: IL NUOVO DISCO ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA DUE NUOVI BRANI.

A modern folk opera
Così lo stesso Micah P. Hinson definisce “Presents The Holy Strangers” il suo prossimo disco.
Registrato a Denison in Texas in circa due anni di lavorazione “Presents The Holy Strangers” conterrà 14 tracce e vedrà la luce il prossimo 18 settembre.
Ascolta i primi due estratti:
Tracklist:
1. The Temptation
2. The Great Void
3. Lover’s Lane
4. The Years Tire On
5. Oh, Spaceman
6. The Holy Strangers
7. Micah Book One
8. The War
9. The Darling
10. The Awakening
11. The Last Song
12. The Memorial Day Massacre
13. The Lady From Abilene
14. Come By Here
Pre-order attivo già sul sito dell’etichetta Full Time Hobby. Disponibili anche versioni speciali CD+Book e doppio Vinile+Book.