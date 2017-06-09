PEAKING LIGHTS: ASCOLTA IL TERZO ESTRATTO DA “THE FIFTH STATE OF CONSCIOUSNESS”

I Peaking Lights ci regalano il terzo estratto dal loro quinto album in studio.

“Love Can Move Mountains” sarà contenuto in “The Fifth State Of Consciousness” doppio LP prodotto dallo stesso duo e in uscita il prossimo 16 giugno su Two Flower Records:

“The Fifth State Of Consciousness” segue di 3 anni l’ultimo “Cosmic Logic” uscito nel 2014.

Tracklisting:

01. Dreaming Outside

02. Coyote Ghost Melodies

03. Everytime I See The Light

04. I’ll Be In The Sky

05. Love Can Move The Mountains

06. Sweetness Isn’t Far Away

07. Que Du Bon

08. A Phoenix and a Fish

09. Eclipse Of The Heart

10. In My Disguise

11. Put Down Your Guns

12. Wild Paradise