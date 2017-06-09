PEAKING LIGHTS: ASCOLTA IL TERZO ESTRATTO DA “THE FIFTH STATE OF CONSCIOUSNESS”

I Peaking Lights ci regalano il terzo estratto dal loro quinto album in studio.
“Love Can Move Mountains” sarà contenuto in “The Fifth State Of Consciousness” doppio LP prodotto dallo stesso duo e in uscita il prossimo 16 giugno su Two Flower Records:
“The Fifth State Of Consciousness” segue di 3 anni l’ultimo “Cosmic Logic” uscito nel 2014.
Tracklisting:
01. Dreaming Outside
02. Coyote Ghost Melodies
03. Everytime I See The Light
04. I’ll Be In The Sky
05. Love Can Move The Mountains
06. Sweetness Isn’t Far Away
07. Que Du Bon
08. A Phoenix and a Fish
09. Eclipse Of The Heart
10. In My Disguise
11. Put Down Your Guns
12. Wild Paradise