“ELECTRIC TRIM” E’ IL NUOVO ALBUM DI LEE RANALDO ED ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Il 15 settembre sarà pubblicato “Electric Trim” nuovo album di Lee Ranaldo.

Ecco un primo assaggio:



Tracklist:

Moroccan Mountains

Uncle Skeleton

Let’s Start Again

Last Looks (with Sharon Van Etten)

Circular (Right As Rain)

Electric Trim

Purloined

Thrown Over The Wall

New Thing

Questa invece la lunga lista di credits del disco:

Lee Ranaldo – vocals, acoustic & electric guitars, keyboards, electronics, drums, marimba

Raül Refree – acoustic & electric guitars, keyboards, electronics and programming, bass, drums, backing vocals

Sharon Van Etten – vocals

Alan Licht – electric guitar

Tim Luntzel – bajo

Nels Cline – electric guitar

Steve Shelley – drums

Kid Millions – drums

Xavi de la Salud – trumpets and flugelhorns

Cody Ranaldo – electronics

Mar Girona – backing vocals