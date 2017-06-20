ASCOLTA I SUPER FURRY ANIMALS RIFARE “THE BOY WITH THE THORN IN HIS SIDE” DEGLI SMITHS

Il prossimo 28 luglio, via BMG, “Radiator”, storico disco dei gallesi Super Furry Animals uscito per Creation Records esattamente 20 anni fa, sarà ripubblicato (pre-order già attivo).

La nuova versione, completamente rimasterizzata, sarà impreziosita da rarità, demo mai pubblicati prima e versione alternative delle tracce.

Tra le altre ci sarà anche questa cover dei Smiths realizzata da Gruff Rhys e soci:

have announced a reissue of their sophomore album Radiator. Originally released 20 years ago in 1997 on Creation Records, the new anniversary reissue of the album will arrive July 28 via BMG. Today, the band have also shared their cover of the Smiths’ song “The Boy With the Thorn In His Side,” off the bonus disc from the new Radiator reissue, which includes rarities and outtakes. Listen to the track below. The original version of the song appeared on the Smiths’ The Queen is Dead, an album that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with some reissued singles. The album is available to preorder here.