ARIEL PINK ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “ANOTHER WEEKEND”.

“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” è il titolo del nuovo disco di Ariel Pink.
In uscita su Mexican Summer il prossimo 15 settembre, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” segue di circa 3 anni l’ultimo lavoro del multi-strumentista losangelino “Pom Pom” (2014).
Primo estratto “Another Weekend” presentato ieri con un video diretto da Grant Singer.
Come facilmente intuibile dal titolo il disco è dedicato alla memoria di Bobby Jameson cantautore americano particolarmente noto negli anni ’60 scomparso nel maggio del 2015.
Ariel Pink ha spiegato così il tributo:
Il suo libro, la sua vita hanno avuto un grande effetto su di me… ho sentito il bisogno di dedidcargli un disco.
“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” la tracklist:
01 Time to Meet Your God
02 Feels Like Heaven
03 Death Patrol
04 Santa’s in the Closet
05 Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
06 Time to Live
07 Another Weekend
08 I Wanna Be Young
09 Bubblegum Dreams
10 Dreamdate Narcissist
11 Kitchen Witch
12 Do Yourself a Favor
13 Acting [ft. Dam-Funk]
Questa invece la copertina:
Ariel Pink’s “Bobby Jameson” now up for pre-orderhttps://t.co/qLSePsPDnQ
Deluxe bundle up at @MexicanSummer pic.twitter.com/2U1cnKHfl7
— Modern Vinyl (@Modernvinyl) June 21, 2017