ARIEL PINK ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “ANOTHER WEEKEND”.

“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” è il titolo del nuovo disco di Ariel Pink.

In uscita su Mexican Summer il prossimo 15 settembre, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” segue di circa 3 anni l’ultimo lavoro del multi-strumentista losangelino “Pom Pom” (2014).

Primo estratto “Another Weekend” presentato ieri con un video diretto da Grant Singer.

Come facilmente intuibile dal titolo il disco è dedicato alla memoria di Bobby Jameson cantautore americano particolarmente noto negli anni ’60 scomparso nel maggio del 2015.

Ariel Pink ha spiegato così il tributo:

Il suo libro, la sua vita hanno avuto un grande effetto su di me… ho sentito il bisogno di dedidcargli un disco.

“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” la tracklist:

01 Time to Meet Your God

02 Feels Like Heaven

03 Death Patrol

04 Santa’s in the Closet

05 Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

06 Time to Live

07 Another Weekend

08 I Wanna Be Young

09 Bubblegum Dreams

10 Dreamdate Narcissist

11 Kitchen Witch

12 Do Yourself a Favor

13 Acting [ft. Dam-Funk]

Questa invece la copertina: