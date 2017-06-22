 

ARIEL PINK ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL PRIMO SINGOLO “ANOTHER WEEKEND”.

 
Tags:
di
22 giugno 2017
 

“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” è il titolo del nuovo disco di Ariel Pink.

In uscita su Mexican Summer il prossimo 15 settembre, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” segue di circa 3 anni l’ultimo lavoro del multi-strumentista losangelino “Pom Pom” (2014).

Primo estratto “Another Weekend” presentato ieri con un video diretto da Grant Singer.

Come facilmente intuibile dal titolo il disco è dedicato alla memoria di Bobby Jameson cantautore americano particolarmente noto negli anni ’60 scomparso nel maggio del 2015.

Ariel Pink ha spiegato così il tributo:
Il suo libro, la sua vita hanno avuto un grande effetto su di me… ho sentito il bisogno di dedidcargli un disco.

“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” la tracklist:

01 Time to Meet Your God
02 Feels Like Heaven
03 Death Patrol
04 Santa’s in the Closet
05 Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
06 Time to Live
07 Another Weekend
08 I Wanna Be Young
09 Bubblegum Dreams
10 Dreamdate Narcissist
11 Kitchen Witch
12 Do Yourself a Favor
13 Acting [ft. Dam-Funk]

Questa invece la copertina:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    “Hiss Spun”, il nuovo ...
    Chelsea Wolfe ha annunciato la pubblicazione di “Hiss Spun”, quinto lavoro della sua carriera e…

    Radiohead: guarda il video ...
    Esce domani, 23 giugno, “OKNOTOK” imponente ristampa di “OK Computer” capolavoro dei Radiohead che ha…

    STREAMING: HUGOwho – Holding ...
    Nuovo brano online per HUGOwho cantautore/produttore di origine svizzere. Dopo l’EP “I Am Not Hugo”,…

    Ascolta per intero ...
    Esce domani su Hyperdub, venerdì 23 giugno, “Dust” nuovo disco di Laurel Halo. Nel terzo…

    Radiohead: la ristampa di “OK ...
    Lo scorso dicembre è scomparsa dopo una lunga malattia Rachel Owen per vent’anni compagna di…
    I più visualizzati
    16 giugno 2017

    Thom Yorke in concerto a Macerata. Suonera’ per i terromotati.
    La notizia circolava da qualche giorno e la conferma è arrivata due giorni durante la…
    13 giugno 2017

    Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Uomo Donna
    Tutte le cose che sono, sono luce Mi piace pensare di accostare una frase di…
    16 giugno 2017

    Ascolta e scarica “KO Computer” disco tributo ai Radiohead realizzato da artisti italiani
    E’ disponibile da oggi, 16 giugno (data non a caso, stasera la band di Oxford…
    19 giugno 2017

    Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) e Aaron Dessner (The National) formano i Big Red Machine. Guarda il live all’Eaux Claires.
    Durante il weekend appena passato si è tenuto il terzo Eaux Eaux Claires Music &…
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     