 

STREAMING: HUGOWHO
Holding On

 
Tags:
di
22 giugno 2017
 

Nuovo brano online per HUGOwho cantautore/produttore di origine svizzere.

Dopo l’EP “I Am Not Hugo”, release particolarmente apprezzata uscita nel 2014, arriva “Holding On”:

Guardare il video di “Holding On”:

HUGOwho racconta così il pezzo:
My music should be an honest experience in sound and emotion, simple, without hiding behind anything. I really just got crazy with my vision and my emotions. My life changed a lot since I moved to London because all of the sudden I was alone, disconnected, but it made me feel and think a lot about myself and my music. It’s not about playing some crazy chords and be like super fancy about it. I want my music to be simple and powerful. in order that as many people can relate to the feeling. ‘Holding On’ is a track about loving someone too hard while realizing to let go of everything in order t grow individually and together.

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Media Recenti

    Ascolta per intero ...
    Esce domani su Hyperdub, venerdì 23 giugno, “Dust” nuovo disco di Laurel Halo. Nel terzo…

    STREAMING: Lunar – Glad You ...
    I’m Lunar, a new artist from London. Questo è tutto quello che sappiamo sulla giovane…

    Guarda “The Promise” ...
    Un paio di mesi fa, prima del tragico suicidio, Chris Cornell aveva svelato al mondo…

    Ascolta i Super Furry Animals ...
    Il prossimo 28 luglio, via BMG, “Radiator”, storico disco dei gallesi Super Furry Animals uscito…

    STREAMING: FAIRCHILD – So ...
    Li avevamo visti live lo scorso Novembre, per una data all’Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen…
    I più visualizzati
    16 giugno 2017

    Thom Yorke in concerto a Macerata. Suonera’ per i terromotati.
    La notizia circolava da qualche giorno e la conferma è arrivata due giorni durante la…
    13 giugno 2017

    Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Uomo Donna
    Tutte le cose che sono, sono luce Mi piace pensare di accostare una frase di…
    16 giugno 2017

    Ascolta e scarica “KO Computer” disco tributo ai Radiohead realizzato da artisti italiani
    E’ disponibile da oggi, 16 giugno (data non a caso, stasera la band di Oxford…
    19 giugno 2017

    Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) e Aaron Dessner (The National) formano i Big Red Machine. Guarda il live all’Eaux Claires.
    Durante il weekend appena passato si è tenuto il terzo Eaux Eaux Claires Music &…
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     