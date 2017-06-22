Nuovo brano online per HUGOwho cantautore/produttore di origine svizzere.

Dopo l’EP “I Am Not Hugo”, release particolarmente apprezzata uscita nel 2014, arriva “Holding On”:

Guardare il video di “Holding On”:

HUGOwho racconta così il pezzo:

My music should be an honest experience in sound and emotion, simple, without hiding behind anything. I really just got crazy with my vision and my emotions. My life changed a lot since I moved to London because all of the sudden I was alone, disconnected, but it made me feel and think a lot about myself and my music. It’s not about playing some crazy chords and be like super fancy about it. I want my music to be simple and powerful. in order that as many people can relate to the feeling. ‘Holding On’ is a track about loving someone too hard while realizing to let go of everything in order t grow individually and together.