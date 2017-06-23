THE NATIONAL SUONANO A PARIGI 9 BRANI DEL NUOVO “SLEEP WELL BEAST”. GUARDA L’INTERO LIVE.

Ieri sera i The National, in collaborazione con il Pitchfork Festival, hanno suonato un concerto per pochi al Le Centquatre di Parigi.
L’i esibizione, trasmessa per intero in live streaming da Pitchfork, ha regalato ben 9 brani, 4 di questi al debutto live (“Nobody Else Will Be There”, “Guilty Party”, “Carin At The Liquor Store” e “Sleep Well Beast”), che saranno contenuti in “Sleep Well Beast” settimo album della band in uscita a settembre su 4AD.
Guarda per intero il video del concerto:
Questa la setlist del live:
Nobody Else Will Be There
Day I Die
Walk It Back
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
Guilty Party
Empire Line
Carin at the Liquor Store
Apartment Story
Daughters of the Soho Riots
Sleep Well Beast
Fake Empire
Terrible Love
Turtleneck