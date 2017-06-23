THE NATIONAL SUONANO A PARIGI 9 BRANI DEL NUOVO “SLEEP WELL BEAST”. GUARDA L’INTERO LIVE.

Ieri sera i The National, in collaborazione con il Pitchfork Festival, hanno suonato un concerto per pochi al Le Centquatre di Parigi.

L’i esibizione, trasmessa per intero in live streaming da Pitchfork, ha regalato ben 9 brani, 4 di questi al debutto live (“Nobody Else Will Be There”, “Guilty Party”, “Carin At The Liquor Store” e “Sleep Well Beast”), che saranno contenuti in “Sleep Well Beast” settimo album della band in uscita a settembre su 4AD.

Guarda per intero il video del concerto:

Questa la setlist del live:

Nobody Else Will Be There

Day I Die

Walk It Back

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Guilty Party

Empire Line

Carin at the Liquor Store

Apartment Story

Daughters of the Soho Riots

Sleep Well Beast

Fake Empire

Terrible Love

Turtleneck