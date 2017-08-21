 

GUARDA IL CONCERTO BENEFICO DI THOM YORKE E JONNY GREENWOOD A MACERATA

 
Ieri, domenica 20 agosto, è andato in scena l’atteso concerto benefico di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood allo Sferisterio di Macerata i cui proventi finanzieranno il recupero, il restauro e la tutela del rilevante patrimonio artistico delle Marche, gravemente segnato dai terremoti del 2016.

Oltre ai grandi classici dei Radiohead nel lungo set hanno trovato spazio anche diverse rarità. “Faust Arp” e “Follow Me Around”, quest’ultima mai pubblicata, non ‘vedevano’ un palco dal 2010, “A Wolf At The Door” l’ultima volta era stata eseguita dal vivo nel 2012 mentre “Cymbal Rush”, brano di Yorke, mancava dalle scalette dal 2008.

Qui puoi vedere per intero l’esibizione:

Questa la setlist:
“Daydreaming”
“Bloom”
“Faust Arp”
“The Numbers”
“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”
“Nude”
“Exit Music (For A Film)”
“I Might Be Wrong”
“Follow Me Around”
“A Wolf At The Door”
“How To Disappear Completely”
“Present Tense”
“Give Up The Ghost”
“Cymbal Rush” (Thom Yorke solo song)
“Like Spinning Plates”
“All I Need”
“Street Spirit (Fade Out)”
“Pyramid Song”
“Everything In Its Right Place”
“No Surprises”
“Karma Police”

