BILLY CORGAN ANNUNCIA IL DISCO SOLISTA. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “AERONAUT”.

Circa un anno fa Billy Corgan aveva dichiarato di essere al lavoro su un disco solista la cui produzione sarebbe stata affidata a Rick Rubin.

Ora il leader degli Smashing Pumpkins passa agli annunci ufficiali: “Ogilala”, firmato con il nome William Patrick Corgan, usciràn il prossimo 13 ottobre anticipato dal singolo “Aeronaut” che possiamo già ascoltare:

Pre-order di “Ogilala” già attivo.

Ecco la tracklist:

01 “Mandarynne”

02 “Antietam”

03 “Amarinthe”

04 “Half-Life Of An Autodidact”

05 “The Long Goodbye”

06 “Aeronaut”

07 “The Spaniards”

08 “Processional”

Pochi giorni dopo la pubblicazione del disco Corgan si imbarcherà in tour americano:

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery