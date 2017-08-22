 

BILLY CORGAN ANNUNCIA IL DISCO SOLISTA. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “AERONAUT”.

 
Tags: ,
di
22 agosto 2017
 

Circa un anno fa Billy Corgan aveva dichiarato di essere al lavoro su un disco solista la cui produzione sarebbe stata affidata a Rick Rubin.

Ora il leader degli Smashing Pumpkins passa agli annunci ufficiali: “Ogilala”, firmato con il nome William Patrick Corgan, usciràn il prossimo 13 ottobre anticipato dal singolo “Aeronaut” che possiamo già ascoltare:

Pre-order di “Ogilala” già attivo.

Ecco la tracklist:
01 “Mandarynne”
02 “Antietam”
03 “Amarinthe”
04 “Half-Life Of An Autodidact”
05 “The Long Goodbye”
06 “Aeronaut”
07 “The Spaniards”
08 “Processional”

Pochi giorni dopo la pubblicazione del disco Corgan si imbarcherà in tour americano:

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Brand New – Science Fiction

    Otto anni possono sembrare una vita intera. A maggior ragione per una band con sulle…

    Black Mirror 4^ Stagione: Netflix ...
    Netflix ha annunciato i dettagli dell’attesa quarta stagione di “Black Mirror”. Questa la lista dei…

    Il nuovo disco di Beck esce ad ...
    Si intitola “Colors” il nuovo disco di Beck successore di “Morning Phase” uscito nel 2014.…

    Elba Sonica Festival: dal 29 ...
    Prima edizione dal taglio decisamente internazionale per Elba Sonica festival che si terrà dal 29…

    Allarme terrorismo: annullato ...
    Il concerto degli Allah-Las che si sarebbe dovuto tenere questa sera al MaasSilo Exhbition Center…
    I più visualizzati
    29 luglio 2017

    Lorde – Melodrama
    Dopo il battesimo di fuoco con “Pure Heroine”, datato settembre 2013, Ella Yelich-O’Connor in arte…
    31 luglio 2017

    Laucan – Frames Per Second
    Lewes (East Sussex) è una di quelle tranquille cittadine di campagna inglesi che sui giornali…
    29 luglio 2017

    Mount Eerie – A Crown Looked At Me
    Death is real. L’assunto iniziale, parlato, sussurrato, di “A Crown looked at me”, ultimo album…
    21 agosto 2017

    Guarda il concerto benefico di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood a Macerata
    Ieri, domenica 20 agosto, è andato in scena l’atteso concerto benefico di Thom Yorke e…
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     