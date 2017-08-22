BILLY CORGAN ANNUNCIA IL DISCO SOLISTA. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “AERONAUT”.

Circa un anno fa Billy Corgan aveva dichiarato di essere al lavoro su un disco solista la cui produzione sarebbe stata affidata a Rick Rubin.
Ora il leader degli Smashing Pumpkins passa agli annunci ufficiali: “Ogilala”, firmato con il nome William Patrick Corgan, usciràn il prossimo 13 ottobre anticipato dal singolo “Aeronaut” che possiamo già ascoltare:
Pre-order di “Ogilala” già attivo.
Ecco la tracklist:
01 “Mandarynne”
02 “Antietam”
03 “Amarinthe”
04 “Half-Life Of An Autodidact”
05 “The Long Goodbye”
06 “Aeronaut”
07 “The Spaniards”
08 “Processional”
Pochi giorni dopo la pubblicazione del disco Corgan si imbarcherà in tour americano:
10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery