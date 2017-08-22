 

JULIEN BAKER: IL NUOVO ALBUM ESCE AD OTTOBRE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

 
22 agosto 2017
 

“Turn Out The Lights”, l’atteso album di Julien Baker, esce il 27 ottobre 2017 su Matador Records, distribuzione Self.

Il disco è anticipato dal primo singolo “Appointments” e arriva dopo quasi due anni dal suo LP di debutto, “Sprained Ankle”

Registrato nel leggendario Ardent Studios vicino alla città natale della Baker, Memphis, “Turn Out The Lights” è stato scritto e prodotto da Julien Baker e mixato da Craig Silvey (The National, Arcade Fire, Florence & The Machine)

Turn Out The Lights track listing:

Over
Appointments
Turn Out The Lights
Shadowboxing
Sour Breath
Televangelist
Everything That Helps You Sleep
Happy To Be Here
Hurt Less
Even
Claws In Your Back

