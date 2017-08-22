JULIEN BAKER: IL NUOVO ALBUM ESCE AD OTTOBRE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO.

“Turn Out The Lights”, l’atteso album di Julien Baker, esce il 27 ottobre 2017 su Matador Records, distribuzione Self.

Il disco è anticipato dal primo singolo “Appointments” e arriva dopo quasi due anni dal suo LP di debutto, “Sprained Ankle”

Registrato nel leggendario Ardent Studios vicino alla città natale della Baker, Memphis, “Turn Out The Lights” è stato scritto e prodotto da Julien Baker e mixato da Craig Silvey (The National, Arcade Fire, Florence & The Machine)

Turn Out The Lights track listing:

Over

Appointments

Turn Out The Lights

Shadowboxing

Sour Breath

Televangelist

Everything That Helps You Sleep

Happy To Be Here

Hurt Less

Even

Claws In Your Back