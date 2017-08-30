 

THE FLAMING LIPS E MAC DEMARCO REALIZZERANNO UNO SPLIT EP

 
30 agosto 2017
 

A breve (mese prossimo) Flaming Lips e Mac DeMarco si uniranno in un tour condiviso che attraverserà gli Stati Uniti.

Ieri Wayne Coyne attraverso il suo profilo instagram ha annunciato anche uno split EP che vedrà coinvolta la sua band e l’artista canadese.
I Flaming Lips rifaranno 3 brani di DeMarco e DeMarco eseguirà 3 cover dei Flaming Lips.

Ecco l’annuncio:

