THE FLAMING LIPS E MAC DEMARCO REALIZZERANNO UNO SPLIT EP

A breve (mese prossimo) Flaming Lips e Mac DeMarco si uniranno in un tour condiviso che attraverserà gli Stati Uniti.
Ieri Wayne Coyne attraverso il suo profilo instagram ha annunciato anche uno split EP che vedrà coinvolta la sua band e l’artista canadese.
I Flaming Lips rifaranno 3 brani di DeMarco e DeMarco eseguirà 3 cover dei Flaming Lips.
Ecco l’annuncio:
.. workin on Chamber Of Reflections for Mac DeMarco/ Flaming Lips split EP.. we( the Flaming Lips ) doing 3 Mac songs and he ( they.. the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble) doing 3 Flaming Lips songs.. hopefully on vinyl AND cassette..