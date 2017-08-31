 

ASCOLTA PER INTERO “HITCHHIKER” IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ DI NEIL YOUNG

 
31 agosto 2017
 

Da oggi su NPR è possiible ascoltare per intero “Hitchhiker” disco che Neil Young registrò ai Ranch Studios di Malibu nel 1976.

L’album, che viene pubblicato per la prima volta il prossimo 8 settembre su Reprise, contiene 9 brani tra i quali gli inediti “Hawaii” e “Give Me Strength”.

Ascolta per intero “Hitchhiker”.

La cover del disco è stata realizzata da Gary Burden collaboratore storico di Young:

Tracklist:

01. ‘Powderfinger’
02. ‘Hold Back The tears’
03. ‘Human Highway’
04. ‘Hitchhiker’
05. ‘Ride My Llama’
06. ‘Lookout For My Love’
07. ‘Lotta Love’
08. ‘Fontainebleau’
09. ‘Campaigner’

