ASCOLTA PER INTERO “HITCHHIKER” IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ DI NEIL YOUNG

Da oggi su NPR è possiible ascoltare per intero “Hitchhiker” disco che Neil Young registrò ai Ranch Studios di Malibu nel 1976.
L’album, che viene pubblicato per la prima volta il prossimo 8 settembre su Reprise, contiene 9 brani tra i quali gli inediti “Hawaii” e “Give Me Strength”.
Ascolta per intero “Hitchhiker”.
#FirstListen: Stream Neil Young's storied 1976 recordings, 'Hitchhiker,' before it's out Sept. 8. https://t.co/KHtr5vnb6f pic.twitter.com/62GEYEsmd3
— nprmusic (@nprmusic) August 31, 2017
La cover del disco è stata realizzata da Gary Burden collaboratore storico di Young:
Tracklist:
01. ‘Powderfinger’
02. ‘Hold Back The tears’
03. ‘Human Highway’
04. ‘Hitchhiker’
05. ‘Ride My Llama’
06. ‘Lookout For My Love’
07. ‘Lotta Love’
08. ‘Fontainebleau’
09. ‘Campaigner’