ASCOLTA PER INTERO “HITCHHIKER” IL DISCO ‘PERDUTO’ DI NEIL YOUNG

Da oggi su NPR è possiible ascoltare per intero “Hitchhiker” disco che Neil Young registrò ai Ranch Studios di Malibu nel 1976.

L’album, che viene pubblicato per la prima volta il prossimo 8 settembre su Reprise, contiene 9 brani tra i quali gli inediti “Hawaii” e “Give Me Strength”.

Ascolta per intero “Hitchhiker”.

La cover del disco è stata realizzata da Gary Burden collaboratore storico di Young:

Tracklist:

01. ‘Powderfinger’

02. ‘Hold Back The tears’

03. ‘Human Highway’

04. ‘Hitchhiker’

05. ‘Ride My Llama’

06. ‘Lookout For My Love’

07. ‘Lotta Love’

08. ‘Fontainebleau’

09. ‘Campaigner’