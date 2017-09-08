Dopo “Ledges” (febbraio 2014) e “Carry The Ghost” (agosto 2015), il cantautore nato a Seattle Noah Gundersen torna con “White Noise”, il nuovo album in uscita il 22 settembre per Cooking Vinyl.

Il disco si compone di una varietà di suoni ed atmosfere, dagli imponenti cori rock in “The Sound” (track 2), alla ballata al pianoforte “New Religion” (track 9).

Gunderson mantiene comunuqe il suo stile di songwriter profondo e maturo, tant’è che Rolling Stone lo ha definito soul of a wise, grizzly rocker.

Il secondo singolo “Heavy Metals” esce oggi:

“White Noise” Tracklist:

1. After All

2. The Sound

3. Heavy Metals

4. Number One Hit Of The Summer

5. Cocaine Sex & Alcohol (From A Basement In Los Angeles)

6. Bad Actors

7. Fear & Loathing

8. Sweet Talker

9. New Religion

10. Bad Desire

11. Wake Me Up I’m Drowning

12. Dry Year

13. Send The Rain (To Everyone)