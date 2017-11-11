R.I.P. CHUCK MOSLEY: IL PRIMO CANTANTE DEI FAITH NO MORE MUORE A 57 ANNI

Se ne va a 57 anni Chuck Mosely, primo frontman dei Faith No More, che dopo i primi due album “We Care a Lot” e “Introduce Yourself” fu sostituito da Mike Patton. L’uscita dalla band fu tutt’altro che amichevole, ma negli anni la contesa legale si ammorbidì, tanto che Mosely tornò come ospite on stage della band.

I FNM lo ricordano così: “a reckless and caterwauling force of energy who delivered with conviction and helped set us on a track of uniqueness and originality that would not have developed the way it had had he not been a part. How fortunate we are to have been able to perform with him last year in a reunion style when we re-released our very first record. His enthusiasm, his sense of humor, his style and his bravado will be missed by so many. We were a family, an odd and dysfunctional family, and we’ll be forever grateful for the time we shared with Chuck.”