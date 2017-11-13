 

FEVER RAY ANNUCIA IL TOUR EUROPEO. MILANO UNICA DATA ITALIANA.

 
13 novembre 2017
 

Lo scorso 27 ottobre spiazzando tutti Fever Ray ha pubblicato online “Pludge” il suo primo dopo 8 anni di assenza dalle scena.

Adesso Karin Dreijer già metà dei The Knife e titolare del progetto, annuncia un lungo tour europeo che toccherà il nostro paese in unica data milanese:

20 febbraio 2018 @ Fabrique, Milano

I biglietti saranno disponibili a partire da venerdì 17 alle ore 10 di mattina sul sito dell’artista.

Questo l’elenco completo delle date:

19 Feb 2018 — SiMM City, Vienna, Austria
13 Mar 2018 — Docks, Hamburg, Germany
04 Mar 2018 — The Circus, Helsinki, Finland
02 Mar 2018 — The Hall Compensa, Vilnius, Vilnius County, Lithuania
01 Mar 2018 — Progresja, Warsaw, Poland
28 Feb 2018 — Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
24 Feb 2018 — Volkshaus, Zürich, Switzerland
23 Feb 2018 — Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
22 Feb 2018 — Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
20 Feb 2018 — Fabrique, Milan, Italy
02 Apr 2018 — USF Verftet, Bergen, Norway
06 Apr 2018 — Nobelberget, Stockholm, Sweden
04 Apr 2018 — Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
03 Apr 2018 — Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
31 Mar 2018 — Mejeriet, Lund, Sweden
21 Mar 2018 — Albert Hall, Manchester, United Kingdom
20 Mar 2018 — Troxy, London, United Kingdom
19 Mar 2018 — L’ Olympia, Paris, France
17 Mar 2018 — Palladium, Cologne, Germany
15 Mar 2018 — AB, Brussels, Belgium
14 Mar 2018 — Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 Feb 2018 — Forum Karlin, Prague, Czechia

