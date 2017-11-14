POLIÇA + S T A R G A Z E: IN ARRIVO NEL 2018 L’ALBUM COLLABORATIVO

La band di Minneapolis POLIÇA e l’orchestra electro-pop berlinese s t a r g a z e pubblicheranno un album insieme il prossimo 16 febbraio 2018., a Berlin-based chamber orchestra interested in pop and electronics on Friday 16th February 2018.

Questa la tracklist di “Music For The Long Emergency”:

1. Fake Like

2. Marrow

3. Speaking Of Ghost

4. Agree

5. Cursed

6. How Is This Happening

7. Music For The Long Emergency

Excited to announce our collaborative album with @wearestargaze. Out on February 16th. Pre-order and details: https://t.co/0Gc83eAovQ pic.twitter.com/vnbgHjJF6J — POLIÇA (@thisispolica) November 8, 2017

Le due band avevano già collaborato in “Bruise Blood: Reimagining Steve Reich” disco pubblicato dalla Transgressive dove gli artisti reinterpretano “Music For Pieces Of Wood” opera del 1973 del compositore Steve Reich.