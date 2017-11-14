 

POLIÇA + S T A R G A Z E: IN ARRIVO NEL 2018 L’ALBUM COLLABORATIVO

 
Tags: ,
di
14 novembre 2017
 

La band di Minneapolis POLIÇA e l’orchestra electro-pop berlinese s t a r g a z e pubblicheranno un album insieme il prossimo 16 febbraio 2018., a Berlin-based chamber orchestra interested in pop and electronics on Friday 16th February 2018.

Questa la tracklist di “Music For The Long Emergency”:

1. Fake Like
2. Marrow
3. Speaking Of Ghost
4. Agree
5. Cursed
6. How Is This Happening
7. Music For The Long Emergency

Le due band avevano già collaborato in “Bruise Blood: Reimagining Steve Reich” disco pubblicato dalla Transgressive dove gli artisti reinterpretano “Music For Pieces Of Wood” opera del 1973 del compositore Steve Reich.

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Gengahr live a Bologna sabato 7 ...
    I Gengahr sono una band indie rock inglese, nata nelle aule della Stoke Newington School di Hackney. Dopo la pubblicazione di diversi EP e ...

    Aquilo live a Milano a marzo 2018

    Gli Aquilo sono un duo emergente britannico che ha iniziato a farsi conoscere online nel 2013, grazie al supporto di BBC Radio 1 e la ...

    Micah P. Hinson – Live @ Monk ...
    C’è una strana magia che vibra nell’aria domenica 12 novembre. La sala del Monk ha spolverato i divani rossi delle grandi ...

    Chk Chk Chk – Live @ Monk ...
    Ci sono gruppi che sono imprescindibilmente da ascoltare live per poterli gustare nella loro forma migliore. !!! ( CHK CHK CHK) è uno di ...

    Yo La Tengo in unica data in Italia ...
    Una delle band più amate e influenti dell’indie rock americano, autrice di immortali capolavori come “I can hear the heart Beating ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 ottobre 2017

    Londra avrà un festival di 10 giorni con The National, The XX, The War On Drugs e molti altri
    Una incredibile dieci giorni di live che prenderanno vita al Victoria Park di Londra la prossima estate. Tutto questo è “All Points East” un nuovo festival che debutterà a Londra nel 2018. The xx, The National, The War On Drugs, Lykke ...
    6 novembre 2017

    “Fa troppo freddo”: Morrissey cancella la data in California
    Sembrava filare tutto liscio nel tour che Morrissey sta portando avanti in questi giorni negli States in supporto al nuovo disco “Low In High School” atteso a fine novembre. Sembrava appunto…perchè ieri notte l’incantesimo si è ...
    30 ottobre 2017

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi piu’ attesi di novembre 2017
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ne abbiamo selezionati, in anticipo, dieci che, forse, potrebbero (nel bene o nel male) colpirci. Magari ci ...
    17 ottobre 2017

    Guarda Bon Iver suonare “8 (Circle)” per una sola fortunatissima persona
    Nell’ottobre del 2016 eravamo a Berlino e durante il Michelberger Music Festival, tra un concerto e un altro, abbiamo rapito una persona del pubblico portandola in una stanza segreta dove un artista era lì ad aspettarla. E’ questa la ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     