IL MESE PROSSIMO I PANIC! AT THE DISCO PUBBLICHERANNO UN LIVE ALBUM

Sarà un doppio vinile quello che i Panic! At The Disco rilasceranno per il loro album live “All My Friends We’re Glorious: Death Of A Bachelor Tour Live” atteso per il 15 dicembre, giusto in tempo per Natale.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
LA Devotee
Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)
Golden Days
Vegas Lights
A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley
Hallelujah
Nine In The Afternoon
Miss Jackson
This Is Gospel
Death Of A Bachelor
The Ballad Of Mona Lisa
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
Emperor’s New Clothes
Nicotine
Crazy = Genius
Let’s Kill Tonight
Girls/Girls/Boys
Bohemian Rhapsody
I Write Sins Not Tragedies
Victorious