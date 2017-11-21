IL MESE PROSSIMO I PANIC! AT THE DISCO PUBBLICHERANNO UN LIVE ALBUM

Sarà un doppio vinile quello che i Panic! At The Disco rilasceranno per il loro album live “All My Friends We’re Glorious: Death Of A Bachelor Tour Live” atteso per il 15 dicembre, giusto in tempo per Natale.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

LA Devotee

Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)

Golden Days

Vegas Lights

A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley

Hallelujah

Nine In The Afternoon

Miss Jackson

This Is Gospel

Death Of A Bachelor

The Ballad Of Mona Lisa

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

Emperor’s New Clothes

Nicotine

Crazy = Genius

Let’s Kill Tonight

Girls/Girls/Boys

Bohemian Rhapsody

I Write Sins Not Tragedies

Victorious