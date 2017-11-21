RISTAMPA IN VISTA PER I PRIMI 5 ALBUM DEI FELT (E PURE NUOVO ALBUM DEI GO-KART MOZART)

Mirabile operazione quella della Cherry Red che il 23 febbraio pubblicherà la ristampa dei primi 5 album dei Felt, storica formazione inglese attiva dal 1979 al 1989 guidata da Lawrence Hayward. La ristampa, che prenderà il nome collettivo di “A Decade in Music” portà nuove edizioni per “Crumbling the Antiseptic Beauty” (1982), “The Splendour of Fear” (1984), “The Strange Idols Pattern and Other Short Stories” (1984), “Ignite the Seven Cannons” (1985) e “The Seventeenth Century” (a.k.a. “Let the Snakes Crinkle Their Heads to Death”) (1986). Originariamente le prime 4 uscite erano marchiate Cherry Red Records, mentre l’ultima era uscita per la Creation Records.

La stampa sarà in vinile e in CD e quest’ultima edizione sarà completata da un 7″, poster e spille. Lawrence stesso, con l’aiuto di Kevin Metcalfe, ha curato la rimasterizzazione, definendosi ovviamente soddisfatto del lavoro finale, sopratutto per l’album “Ignite the Seven Cannons”, che trova il suono esattamente voluto dai Felt.

Nel frattempo oltre al box dei Felt box, è in previsione anche una nuova uscita targata Go-Kart Mozart (nuovo progetto di Lawrence), “Mozart’s Mini Mart” che uscirà il 23 febbraio via West Midlands/Cherry Red.

Ecco la tracklist di tutte le uscite:

“Crumbling the Antiseptic Beauty”:

1. Evergreen Dazed

2. Fortune

3. Birdmen

4. Cathedral

5. I Worship The Sun

6. Templeroy

CD Box 7-inch Single:

“Something Sends Me To Sleep” / “Something Sends Me To Sleep”

“The Splendour of Fear”:

1. Red Indians

2. The World Is As Soft As Lace

3. The Optimist And The Poet

4. Mexican Bandits

5. The Stagnant Pool

6. A Preacher In New England

CD Box 7-inch Single:

“Trails Of Colour Dissolve” / “My Face Is On Fire”

“The Strange Idols Pattern and Other Short Stories”:

1. Roman Litter

2. Sempiternal Darkness

3. Spanish House

4. Imprint

5. Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow

6. Vasco Da Gama

7. Crucifix Heaven

8. Dismantled King Is Off The Throne

9. Crystal Ball

10. Whirlpool Vision Of Shame

CD Box 7-inch Single:

“Penelope Tree” / “A Preacher In New England”

“Ignite the Seven Cannons”:

1. My Darkest Light Will Shine (remixed)

2. The Day The Rain Came Down (remixed)

3. Scarlet Servants (remixed)

4. I Don’t Know Which Way To Turn (remixed)

5. Primitive Painters

6. Textile Ranch

7. Black Ship In The Harbour (remixed)

8. Elegance In D

9. Caspian See (remixed)

10. Southern State Tapestry

CD Box 7-inch Single:

“Mexican Bandits” / “The World Is As Soft As Lace”

“The Seventeenth Century”:

1. Song For William S. Harvey

2. Ancient City Where I Lived

3. Seventeenth Century

4. The Palace

5. Indian Scriptures

6. The Nazca Plain

7. Jewel Sky

8. Viking Dress

9. Voyage To Illumination

10. Sapphire Mansions

CD Box Single:

“Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow” / “Sunlight Strings”