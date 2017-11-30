I SENSES FAIL ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM, ORA IL SINGOLO

E’ tempo di ascoltare il nuovo singolo della band post-hardcore dei Senses Fail, che hanno annunciato “If There Is A Light, It Will Find You”, il loro settimo album, atteso il 16 febbraio 2018 via Pure Noise Records.

“Double Cross” è il brano anticipatore di un album scritto interamente dal cantante Buddy Nielsen e questo va a influire fortemente sulla sincertità e sull’aspetto personale dei testi.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

1. Double Cross

2. Elevator to the Gallows

3. New Jersey Makes, The World Takes

4. Gold Jacket, Green Jacket…

5. First Breath Last Breath

6. Ancient Gods

7. Is It Gonna Be The Year

8. You Get So Alone At Times It Just Makes Sense

9. Orlando and a Miscarriage

10. Shaking Hands

11. Stay What You Are

12. If There Is Light, It Will Find You