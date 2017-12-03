TUTTO IL CATALOGO DI NEIL YOUNG è ONLINE!

Avete un sacco di tempo libero oggi e non sapete come spenderlo e usarlo? Un consiglio ve lo diamo noi e immaginiamo che ne sarete più che soddisfatti.

Neil Young ha messo on line tutto il suo catalogo musicale, per ora con acesso free e lo trovate a questo sito: Neil Young Archives

L’artista canadese da il benvenuto a tutti, scrivendo: “We developed [the archive] to provide fans and historians with unprecedented access to all of my music and my entire archive in one convenient location“. Il tutto, organizzato cronologicamente e con il miglior audio possibile, abbraccia 50 anni di musica e ci sono addirittura dischi mai pubblicati! “These are projects I did not release at the time for one reason or another, and many of the songs subsequently appeared on other albums as the years flew past. The archive is designed to be a living document, constantly evolving and including every new recording and film as it is made. It is not yet complete as we are still adding a lot of detail to the older recordings.”

Buon ascolto…