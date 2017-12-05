 

BRYAN SINGER LICENZIATO, NON SARà PIù IL REGISTA DEL BIOPIC SUI QUEEN

 
5 dicembre 2017
 

Bryan Singer non è più il regista di “Bohemian Rhapsody”.
L’annuncio arriva direttamente dalla 20th Century Fox casa di produzione dell’atteso biopic sui Queen.

Alla base di questa drastica decisione, che ha comportato una interruzione fino a data da destinarsi delle riprese, l’atteggiamento poco professionale del regista e i suoi continui litigi sul set con Rami Malek, attore divenuto celebre come protagonista della serie TV “Mr Robot” e che interpreta Freddie Mercury.

Singer senza motivo più volte nelle scorse settimane non si era presentato sul set costringendo la produzione ad interrompere temporaneamente le lavorazioni del film già in una prima occasione. Per questo motivo Tom Hollander, che interpreterà lo storico manager dei Queen Jim Beach, aveva inizialmente deciso di abbandonare il progetto tornando successivamente sui suoi passi.

A nulla sembrano essere serviti i richiami ad un atteggiamento più professionale da parte di Stacey Snider e Emma Watts rispettivamente CEO e vice-presidente di Fox Film che in seguito all’ennesima furiosa lite tra il regista e Malek, che i molti presenti riportano essersi consumata con tanto di lancio di oggetti, hanno deciso di sollevare dall’incarico Singer.

La replica del regista non si è fatta attendere. In un comunicato consegnato al The Hollywood Reporter Singer accusa la Fox di non avergli concesso il tempo necessario per stare vicino ad un parente gravemente malato e che i rumours su frizioni con attori del cast sono totalmente inventati.

Il comunicato ufficiale:
Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the US to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.

Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first.

