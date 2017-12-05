SPOTIFY SVELA LE SUE CLASSIFICHE DEL 2017

E’ il britannico Ed Sheran il trionfatore nelle classifiche annuali svelate da Spotify. In totale ha raggiunto la cifra di 6,3 miliardi di brani passati in streaming, con “÷” (il suo ultimo album) che ha ricevuto più di 3 miliardi di ascolti, mentre il singolo “Shape of You” si è “fermato” a circa 1 miliardo e mezzo d’ascolti. Tra i gruppi sono i Coldplay ad aggiudicarsi il primato, mentre è Rhianna a portare a casa la palma di “cantantessa” più ascoltata. Da notare come il ‘melodic power metal’ sia il genere che si è fatto più luce tra i suoni in rampa di lancio.

Ecco nel dettaglio le classifiche:

Most Streamed Artists:

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists:

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

4. Ariana Grande

5. Sia

Most Streamed Male Artists:

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Daddy Yankee

Most Streamed Groups:

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

4. Linkin Park

5. Migos

Most Streamed Albums:

1. Ed Sheeran ÷

2. Drake More Life

3. Kendrick Lamar DAMN.

4. The Weeknd Starboy

5. Post Malone Stoney

Most Streamed Song:

1. Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

2. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (Remix)

3. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee “Despacito”

4. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

5. DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

Top Five Breakout Artists:

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd

Emerging 2017 Genres:

1. Melodic Power Metal

2. Chaotic Black Metal

3. Chillhop

4. Trap Latino

5. Future Funk

6. Jumpstyle

7. Serialism

8. Cinematic Dubstep

9. Vintage Swoon

10. Gamecore