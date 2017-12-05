 

SPOTIFY SVELA LE SUE CLASSIFICHE DEL 2017

 
5 dicembre 2017
 

E’ il britannico Ed Sheran il trionfatore nelle classifiche annuali svelate da Spotify. In totale ha raggiunto la cifra di 6,3 miliardi di brani passati in streaming, con “÷” (il suo ultimo album) che ha ricevuto più di 3 miliardi di ascolti, mentre il singolo “Shape of You” si è “fermato” a circa 1 miliardo e mezzo d’ascolti. Tra i gruppi sono i Coldplay ad aggiudicarsi il primato, mentre è Rhianna a portare a casa la palma di “cantantessa” più ascoltata. Da notare come il ‘melodic power metal’ sia il genere che si è fatto più luce tra i suoni in rampa di lancio.

Ecco nel dettaglio le classifiche:

Most Streamed Artists:

1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. The Weeknd
4. Kendrick Lamar
5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists:

1. Rihanna
2. Taylor Swift
3. Selena Gomez
4. Ariana Grande
5. Sia

Most Streamed Male Artists:

1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. The Weeknd
4. Kendrick Lamar
5. Daddy Yankee

Most Streamed Groups:

1. Coldplay
2. Imagine Dragons
3. Maroon 5
4. Linkin Park
5. Migos

Most Streamed Albums:

1. Ed Sheeran ÷
2. Drake More Life
3. Kendrick Lamar DAMN.
4. The Weeknd Starboy
5. Post Malone Stoney

Most Streamed Song:

1. Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
2. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (Remix)
3. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee “Despacito”
4. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
5. DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

Top Five Breakout Artists:

1. Camila Cabello
2. Harry Styles
3. Liam Payne
4. Lil Pump
5. Trippie Redd

Emerging 2017 Genres:

1. Melodic Power Metal
2. Chaotic Black Metal
3. Chillhop
4. Trap Latino
5. Future Funk
6. Jumpstyle
7. Serialism
8. Cinematic Dubstep
9. Vintage Swoon
10. Gamecore

