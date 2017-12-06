 

WILD BEASTS: IL NUOVO ALBUM REGISTRATO DAL VIVO IN STUDIO “LAST NIGHT ALL MY DREAMS CAME” USCIRà IL 16 FEBBRAIO 2018

 
6 dicembre 2017
 

I Wild Beasts annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album “Last Night All My Dreams Came True” per la serie Domino Documents.

L’album registrato in due giorni dal vivo presso i celebri studi RAK uscirà il 16 febbraio 2018.

Ascolta “The Devil’s Palace (Live at RAK)”, un brano esclusivo nato dalla miscela di “The Devil’s Crayon” – dall’album di debutto del quartetto “Limbo, Panto” (leggi la nostra recensione) – e “Palace” – da “Present Tense” (leggi la nostra recensione) del 2014 – in cui spicca l’armonioso avvicendarsi vocale fra il falsetto di Thorpe e la voce baritonale di Tom Fleming:

Fra gennaio e febbraio i strong>Wild Beasts terrano il tour conclusivo della loro carriera :

gennaio 13 2018 – Rockaway Beach Festival, Bognor Regis
febbraio 15 2018 – Olympia, Dublin
febbraio 16 2018 – o2 Apollo, Manchester – Note upgraded venue
febbraio 17 2018 – Eventim Apollo, London

“Last Night All My Dreams Came True” Tracklisting:
1. Wanderlust (Live at RAK)
2. Big Cat (Live at RAK)
3. A Simple Beautiful Truth (Live at RAK)
4. 2BU (Live at RAK)
5. Bed Of Nails (Live at RAK)
6. Hooting & Howling (Live at RAK)
7. This Is Our Lot (Live at RAK)
8. He The Colossus (Live at RAK)
9. The Devil’s Palace (Live at RAK)
10. Alpha Female (Live at RAK)
11. Get My Bang (Live at RAK)
12. All The King’s Men (Live at RAK)
13. Celestial Creatures (Live at RAK)

